American actress Sara Gilbert getting annoyed at Leonardo DiCaprio for talking during Novak Djokovic-Daniil Medvedev US Open final goes viral

A video capturing American actress Sara Gilbert becoming visibly annoyed with Leonardo DiCaprio's incessant talking during the 2023 US Open final match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic has gone viral.

Djokovic defeated Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 at Flushing Meadows on Sunday to secure his 24th Grand Slam title.

The win will not only guarantee the Serb's return to the World No. 1 position in the ATP Rankings on Monday but also set the stage for his pursuit of an unprecedented eighth ATP Year-End No. 1 title.

During the match, the cameras at Arthur Ashe Stadium panned to the stands, where Leonardo DiCaprio and Sara Gilbert were present. As the cameras focused on the duo, they captured Gilbert, clearly vexed, glancing back at DiCaprio, who had been incessantly engaged in conversation throughout the match.

The clip went viral on X.

"What are you still doing here? I don't know when you are planning to slow down" - Daniil Medvedev jokes with Novak Djokovic after US Open final loss

Daniil Medvedev joked about why Novak Djokovic continues to play at his best and win titles, despite already having an illustrious and extensive career.

During the trophy presentation after the match, Medvedev expressed his admiration for Djokovic's remarkable longevity and playfully inquired whether the Serb had any intentions of slowing down.

“First of all, I want to ask Novak, what are you still doing here, come on,” Daniil Medvedev said.

“I mean, jokes apart, I mean, what is it? Our third final? Maybe not the last, hope so because you probably gonna be in many more. I don't know when you are planning to slow down a little bit but congrats to you and your team. I mean 24. I feel like I have not a bad career and I have 20 titles, you have 24 Grand Slams, wow. And so, congrats to you and your team, you guys are amazing,” he added.

After his defeat in the US Open final, Daniil Medvedev expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and conveyed his determination to win again.

“And last thing guys, thank you very much. I said, I think what was it one and a half years ago I said ‘last but not least to my team thanks again to my team’ but this time, last but not least thank you guys because you are amazing. I mean, this stadium is special,” Daniil Medvedev said.

“I said it, I mean, I came here one week before the tournament and I was like, wow, I want to play good here. I want to, I want to play good. I want to feel the energy of this people of this crowd and I managed to do it. You know, I played good. I wanted to do better, but you guys are pushing me all the time. So I really hope that one more time in front of you I can hold this trophy again. Thank you,” he added.

