American soccer star Alex Morgan consoles Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian following his friend's death

Famous American soccer player Alex Morgan recently sent condolences to Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on the passing of his very close friend.

The San Diego Wave star tweeted her sympathies and wished for Ohanian and his family's well-being.

"I'm so sorry about your brother. Prayers for you and your family right now," Morgan wrote.

Alex Morgan @alexmorgan13 @alexisohanian I'm so sorry about your brother. Prayers for you and your family right now. @alexisohanian I'm so sorry about your brother. Prayers for you and your family right now.

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, recently broke the heartbreaking news of his close friend Adam Solomon's death. He shared his grief with his followers on social media in a series of posts.

"I buried one of my brothers this weekend, Adam Solomon. He was the easy-going soul of my very best friends, guys I've known since 1st grade, who to this day are like brothers to me. He got me into lifting a decade ago. He was at the gym, doing what he loved, when he died," Ohanian tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian I buried one of my brothers this weekend, Adam Solomon. He was the easy-going soul of my very best friends, guys I've known since 1st grade, who to this day are like brothers to me. He got me into lifting a decade ago. He was at the gym, doing what he loved, when he died. I buried one of my brothers this weekend, Adam Solomon. He was the easy-going soul of my very best friends, guys I've known since 1st grade, who to this day are like brothers to me. He got me into lifting a decade ago. He was at the gym, doing what he loved, when he died. https://t.co/SNITNIq9fF

"It was easy to find photos of Adam, bc for the decades we’ve known each other, scattered across the US, he never missed a gathering — no matter how spectacular or mundane, he was there, with the same great vibes, ready to slam his burly hand on your shoulder, and tell you a joke," Ohanian wrote further.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian It was easy to find photos of Adam, bc for the decades we’ve known each other, scattered across the US, he never missed a gathering — no matter how spectacular or mundane, he was there, with the same great vibes, ready to slam his burly hand on your shoulder, and tell you a joke. It was easy to find photos of Adam, bc for the decades we’ve known each other, scattered across the US, he never missed a gathering — no matter how spectacular or mundane, he was there, with the same great vibes, ready to slam his burly hand on your shoulder, and tell you a joke. https://t.co/aAT1xqUpcF

"I'm grateful for all the things we did together over the last 35 years, but I wish we'd had more time. Adam wouldn't just show up for the guys trips to Vegas or the Skins games — he'd jump down to FL just to help me put a swingset together for Olympia," he continued.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian I'm grateful for all the things we did together over the last 35 years, but I wish we'd had more time. Adam wouldn't just show up for the guys trips to Vegas or the Skins games — he'd jump down to FL just to help me put a swingset together for Olympia. I'm grateful for all the things we did together over the last 35 years, but I wish we'd had more time. Adam wouldn't just show up for the guys trips to Vegas or the Skins games — he'd jump down to FL just to help me put a swingset together for Olympia. https://t.co/p8VVLPRgV6

Writing about their recent trip to Los Angeles, the 39-year-old wished for everyone to have a friend like Adam in their lives.

"We were just in LA together and we did a round of toasts (everyone speaks!) and when it was Adam's turn, he spoke of how much he loved us and these times together and finished with our traditional cheers: "Strength & Honor" (yes, from Gladiator — we're obsessed)," Ohanian stated.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian We were just in LA together and we did a round of toasts (everyone speaks!) and when it was Adam's turn, he spoke of how much he loved us and these times together and finished with our traditional cheers: "Strength & Honor" (yes, from Gladiator — we're obsessed). We were just in LA together and we did a round of toasts (everyone speaks!) and when it was Adam's turn, he spoke of how much he loved us and these times together and finished with our traditional cheers: "Strength & Honor" (yes, from Gladiator — we're obsessed). https://t.co/QbO9NHsDEO

"And as much as I'm hurting right now, I know it hurts because of how much I loved him and I wouldn't trade all those great times, great memories, and true friendship for anything. I hope you all are lucky enough to have an Adam in your life. Strength and Honor, brother," he added.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian And as much as I'm hurting right now, I know it hurts because of how much I loved him and I wouldn't trade all those great times, great memories, and true friendship for anything. I hope you all are lucky enough to have an Adam in your life. Strength and Honor, brother. And as much as I'm hurting right now, I know it hurts because of how much I loved him and I wouldn't trade all those great times, great memories, and true friendship for anything. I hope you all are lucky enough to have an Adam in your life. Strength and Honor, brother. https://t.co/fsFzP68szU

Serena Williams' career came to a close at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open.

The 2022 US Open was arguably the most noteworthy sporting event in recent times as it was probably the last time Serena Williams was seen in action as a professional player. Earlier in the year, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 suggested at walking into the sunset following the conclusion of the New York Major.

Williams battled past Danka Kovinic in the opening round at Flushing Meadows, winning 6-3, 6-3 and setting up a clash with Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the second round, whom she defeated then 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2.

Ajla Tomljanovic brought Serena Williams' run to an end in the third round, as the Australian won the three-set thriller 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes