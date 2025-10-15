World No. 4, American star Taylor Fritz, recently shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's impressive season and how he believes the Serbian legend won't be retiring from the sport soon. Fritz last competed at the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters, where he lost the round of 32 to French talent Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Before his Shanghai Masters journey, Taylor Fritz played at the 2025 Japan Open, where he reached the final but lost to the World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz. Up until that stage, he had managed to defeat talented players, including Sebastian Korda, Jenson Brooksby, among others.

Ahead of his participation in the Saudi Arabian exhibition tournament, the 6 Kings Slam, the Rancho Santa Fe, California, native expressed his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's form and successes in his current season, which he is pursuing at the age of 38. Apart from this, he also shared that he finds it hard to imagine the legend's retirement from the sport soon.

"I haven't seen any signs of decline in his tennis. Reaching the semifinals of every Grand Slam is a great achievement; he maintains the motivation and level necessary to compete. Honestly, it's hard for me to think he could retire soon, given his performance this season, because he also loves this sport," he shared (via Punto de break).

Taylor Fritz has played eleven matches against the 100 ATP Tour singles title-winner and has lost all the matches. The last time Novak Djokovic played against Fritz was the 2025 US Open's quarterfinal round. Fritz also competed at the 2025 Laver Cup with Team World and won the title, defeating Team Europe featuring World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and other elite players.

Taylor Fritz reflects on playing at the 6 Kings Slam alongside top players, including Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 US Open – Day 10 – Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz also expressed a positive view of the 2025 6 Kings Slam tournament, which is set to include elite players Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and the legend, Novak Djokovic.

The 2025 exhibition tournament will be the second edition played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 2024 inaugural tournament was won by World No. 2, Jannik Sinner, after defeating Alcaraz in the final round.

"Whenever the best in the world face each other, it's good for tennis. This tournament is very positive for our sport; it allows us to introduce ourselves to a wider audience and is a real test for all of us. The downside is that with such a tight schedule, you often have to choose between continuing to compete in official events or taking this route from time to time. It's a lot of fun to play here; they treat us great," he shared (via Tennis365).

According to ESPN, the prize money for the winner would be $6 million.

