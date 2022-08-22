“An extremely flamboyant player who will have the ability to get them all, except Rafael Nadal on clay” - Marion Bartoli on Nick Kyrgios

French former professional tennis player Marion Bartoli finds Nick Kyrgios to be an extremely flamboyant player who has the ability to beat anyone on his day, with notable exceptions like Rafael Nadal on clay courts.

Kyrgios and Nadal have faced each other nine times to date, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 6-3. They were scheduled to meet in the semifinals at Wimbledon this year before the 22-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the tournament due to an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios’ three victories against Nadal have come either on hardcourts or on grass, with the Aussie losing both his contests to the Mallorcan on clay — 2016 Rome Masters and 2017 Madrid Masters.

In a program called ‘Les Grandes Gueules du Sport’ on RMC Sport, former World No. 7 Bartoli gave her thoughts on the 27-year-old Kyrgios’ strengths and weaknesses.

“That Kyrgios is a kicker, a player who feels the excitement of big games, a player who isn't afraid to take on the big guys, that's obvious,” she said, adding, “For me he will always be an extremely flamboyant player, who will have the ability in a match to get them all, except [Rafael] Nadal on clay and a few [other] exceptions. But becoming a cador on the circuit by being present every week is not Nick Kyrgios' trademark.”

The 2013 Wimbledon champion believes that while Kyrgios is a great player, he will not dominate the men’s circuit as he doesn’t compete every week each season.

“To manage to be a cador of the circuit, it is necessary to hold all the year. Already on clay, he doesn't want to hear about it because for him it's not a tennis surface. So already you take three months off the season including a Grand Slam tournament,” she stated.

Bartoli also touched upon how Nick Kyrgios' behavior often costs him and the effect of being away from home for long stretches.

“He is a player who needs a lot of affection, everyone behaves the way he wants to behave, but we know very well that it costs him a lot, being Australian and being away from home for a long time so at some point it unpins,” she said, adding, “It started showing up in Cincinnati against Taylor Fritz where it didn't exist and the game was over in less than an hour.”

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Taylor Fritz just gave Nick Kyrgios his worst loss of the year.



50 minutes. Taylor Fritz just gave Nick Kyrgios his worst loss of the year. 50 minutes.

“He may have a little less of this dominance” - Marion Bartoli on Nick Kyrgios’ 2022 US Open chances

Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2019 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has failed to make his mark at the US Open so far, winning only eight of his 16 matches. Having made his main draw debut in 2013, he has never made the second week at the tournament. He has made four first-round exits in New York, with the last of them coming against Roberto Bautista Agut last year.

While the World No. 28 has impressed on the hardcourts of North America this year, Bartoli is unsure if he can take that momentum into New York for the US Open.

“On the US Open, he may have a little less of this dominance that will be present because he will have time to recover while playing every other day, even if they are five-set matches. And the matches in five sets in New York with the heat and the humidity, you really have to be physically ready otherwise you won't go the distance,” she said.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nick Kyrgios completes the double & wins the the double title as well in Washington DC alonside Jack Sock.



They beat RG finalists Dodig and Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 in the final.



Kyrgios just the 2nd player to win singles & doubles in a tournament this year, after Rublev in Marseille. Nick Kyrgios completes the double & wins the the double title as well in Washington DC alonside Jack Sock.They beat RG finalists Dodig and Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 in the final.Kyrgios just the 2nd player to win singles & doubles in a tournament this year, after Rublev in Marseille. https://t.co/TY4F9Z43xe

Despite Kyrgios’ ability to draw crowds, the 37-year-old Bartoli is unsure if the Aussie will ever reach the top of the sport.

“He clearly has the ability to mobilize crowds and fill stadiums, but to become a world top 3? I find it hard to imagine him even if when he plays at his level it's extremely pleasant to watch him,” she concluded.

