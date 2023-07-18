Novak Djokovic has been called out by a Spanish politician after he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, July 16.

In a much-anticipated match, the World No. 1 upset the four-time defending champion and handed him his first Wimbledon loss in six years. After almost five hours of gruelling battle, Alcaraz finally managed to get the better of the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Since his maiden Wimbledon crown, Carlos Alcaraz has earned plaudits from around the world. Pablo Echenique, a Spanish politician, also chimed in with his warm wishes for the Spaniard.

However, Echenique did not hesitate to throw shade at Novak Djokovic for his off-court views. Echenique, an Argentine-born Spanish politician, wrote:

"The Alcaraz thing is absolutely impressive. And that on top of that he has beaten an ultra-rightist, Putinist, friend of Serb genocides and anti-vaccine terraplanist makes the wonder even more wonderful."

In the past, Novak Djokovic had been subjected to a lot of criticism for not taking the COVID-19 vaccination. The Serb was also infamously deported back from Australia ahead of the 2022 Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status.

During the 2023 Australian Open, the legend's father was also involved in a controversy as he was seen posing with a fan, who was holding a pro-Vladimir Putin flag. The said group also chanted slogans in favor of Russia and its President.

The Serb also initiated fresh controversy with his camera note during this year's Roland Garros. After his first-round win, the veteran wrote that "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia."

Many on social media did not like the statement given that Kosova is a separate, independent country.

Novak Djokovic's 'Calendar Grand Slam' chances ended with his Wimbledon defeat

Tennis - Olympics: Day 7

Novak Djokovic has his name on almost every record possible in tennis history. However, the former World No. 1 is yet to win a calendar Grand Slam. A calendar Grand Slam happens when a player clinches all four Grand Slam titles in a single season.

Having already won the Australian Open and the French Open, the Serb was in line to achieve the iconic feat. However, after his defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, Djokovic now has to wait at least a few months to once again kick off his preparations for winning a calendar Grand Slam.

This is not the first time that Novak Djokovic has come close to winning it all. In 2021, the 36-year-old won the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon. He even qualified for the US Open final and was up against Daniil Medvedev. However, the World No. 2 lost to the Russian, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

