“And Holger Rune is labelled a ‘villain’ by fans” - Fans appreciate Dane for coming out in support of a struggling Francisco Cerundolo

Tennis fans were in awe of Holger Rune after he came out in support of a struggling Francisco Cerundolo.

Cerundolo has been struggling with form since the latter half of the 2023 season, but things have gone from bad to worse for the Argentine in 2024 as he has picked up just one win from his last six matches.

In a recent tweet, the Argentine expressed his sadness over his lack of form and thanked everyone who supported him even in his hard times. He also said that he would 'continue working' regardless of the results.

"Very difficult moment, a lot of sadness. I want to thank everyone who supports me and continues to push me to move forward. Because everyone is there in good times, but when you start to lose a little it seems like not. To continue working," Cerundolo tweeted (Translated from Spanish).

Rune responded to the 25-year-old's tweet encouraging him to keep pushing and telling him that 'times will change'.

"Keep pushing. And times WILL change . You are a brilliant player", Holger Rune's tweet tead.

Fans were impressed by the World No. 7 for aiding a fellow player in need. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praises on the Dane. One fan pointed out the fact that Rune was dubbed a villain by the fans despite him being such a nice guy.

"And this guy is labelled a "villain" by fans."

Another fan found the 20-year-old's gesture to be sweet and loved to see players supporting fellow players.

"Awww this is so sweet of rune tbh I love to see players support other players

"Really appreciate it" - Francisco Cerundolo thanks Holger Rune for encouragement

A struggling Francisco Cerundolo entered the Argentina Open as the fourth seed where he faced Facundo Diaz Acosta in the Round of 16. But his poor run of form continued as he was defeated by his compatriot in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-0.

Though they might be rivals on the court, Holger Rune didn't stop himself from encouraging a struggling Cerundolo. The 2021 Argentina Open runner-up replied to the Dane and wrote:

"Thank you very much Holger! Really appreciate it 🙌🏻"

Rune himself exited the Rotterdam Open on Thursday (February 15) after losing in three sets to Alexander Shevchenko in the Round of 16.