Two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na recently showered praises on tennis icon Andre Agassi and hailed his free spirit.

During her playing career of over a decade, the Wuhan-born player won several WTA singles titles, including two Grand Slam titles, the 2011 French Open title and the 2014 Australian Open title. She was also a three-time quarterfinalist at the Wimbledon Championships. Li Na eventually retired in 2014, a few months after she attained her career-high ranking of No. 2.

As a part of the My Wimbledon Memories series, Li Na spoke to the media and touched upon a variety of topics. Speaking further, the 41-year-old eulogized Agassi, the former World No. 1 in men's tennis. She called Andre Agassi her idol and recalled the time she saw the American play on live television.

"My idol is Andre Agassi," she said. "Yeah, I love the way he plays on the court. When I was very young, I saw the television, I saw, oh a tennis player can be like that, you know. Because during that time he had long hair."

Li Na continued to heap praise on Agassi. The former World No. 2 also pointed out his "free spirit" and how he never paid any heed to what others said and instead did things in his own way.

"I was like, Okay, now I see the tennis player was free, you know. he didnt care about what the people said, and he would just do it his way," she said.

How has Andre Agassi fared at Wimbledon?

Off Court At The 2018 Australian Open

Andre Agassi won eight Grand Slam singles titles in his illustrious career. The American retired in 2006 after competing in the US Open. Agassi had also won an Olympic gold medal in 1996.

The American won one Wimbledon title in 1992. The then World No. 14 beat the likes of Boris Becker and John McEnroe to reach the final, where he locked horns with Goran Ivanisevic, who is currently coaching Novak Djokovic. The American beat the Croatian to win his maiden Wimbledon title.

Agassi reached his second Wimbledon final in 1999. Despite having an impressive campaign, the former World No. 1 lost to compatriot Pete Sampras, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the final. In his last Wimbledon appearance, Andre Agassi lost to Rafael Nadal in the third round of the tournament.

On the personal side of things, Agassi married tennis ace Steffi Graf in 2021 and has two children.

