Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach drops 2-word reaction to Bulls vs Lakers ending with thrilling half-court buzzer beater

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, made his feelings known about the NBA clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 27, 2025. Gilbert was also a professional tennis player from 1982 to 1995.

Ad

The showdown between the Lakers and the Bulls on March 27 was an exceptional game, as the end of this battle garnered many eyeballs. The Bulls dominated most of the game but faltered in the final minutes to give the lead to purple and gold. However, the Bulls won 119-117 after Josh Giddey made a comeback in the last three seconds of the match, completing an 18-point 4Q for his team, and made a buzzer-beater shot from half-court.

Ad

Trending

The video of this clash has been making rounds all over the internet, and it caught the eye of the former player, Gilbert, who reshared the video on his social media, dropping a two-word reaction in his tweet that read:

"Holy Toledo."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gilbert had a short and successful partnership with Coco Gauff, as they teamed up in 2023 and concluded the same in September 2024. The former joined the 21-year-old's team as a consultant initially and then became her head coach. They bagged four titles together, including her first Grand Slam, and also attained a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

Gauff parted ways with him after she fell short of defending her US Open title. Gilbert announced this decision on X with a heartfelt note, wishing the player all the best for her future. He wrote:

Ad

"Thanks to @CocoGauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort. Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next chapter in my Coaching career," Gilbert wrote.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, reveals getting diagnosed with skin cancer

In February 2025, Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, emphasized the significance of regular dermatological check-ups, revealing that he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common but treatable form of skin cancer. He shared a video on his X handle, opening up about his health update.

Ad

"Good news, and maybe good news, got my call back from the doctor. It's not a melanoma, it's just a basal cell," Coco Gauff's ex-coach said.

Following this, Gilbert opened up about undergoing a process to remove the carcinoma from his back and appealed to his followers to visit the dermatologist.

"I'm gonna keep reminding everybody, make sure you go see the dermatologist in the next few months. If you've been outside, don't neglect it," he added.

Ad

Here is the full video:

Expand Tweet

Along with the Grand Slam win and the career high-ranking, Coco Gauff also won the Cincinnati Open, Citi Open, and Auckland Open under the guidance of Brad Gilbert.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi