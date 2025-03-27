Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes his feelings known on Alexandra Eala stunning Iga Swiatek in shock Miami Open upset

Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert has shared his thoughts on Alexandra Eala pulling off a stunning upset against Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Miami Open. Eala has produced a fairytale run at the WTA 1000 event, having also defeated the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys.

Eala made a strong start to her thrilling quarterfinal clash with Swiatek at the Miami Open, clinching the opening set 6-2. The 19-year-old then battled back from 4-2 down in the second set to claim an impressive 6-2, 7-5 victory and advance to the semifinals.

Following the clash, Brad Gilbert commended Alexandra Eala on her impressive victory over Iga Swiatek and welcomed her rise to the WTA top 100, as she became the first Filipina player to achieve the feat. The American also praised the Miami Open for picking the 19-year-old as their wildcard recipient.

"Wow 🤩 what a win for Eala taking out Iga Pop, what a great WC from @MiamiOpen welcome to the too 100," Gilbert posted on X.

When a user suggested that Eala could win the entire tournament after entering the main draw as a wildcard, Gilbert acknowledged it as an "amazing" outcome.

"That would be amazing," he commented.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Eala spoke about being "in disbelief" over knocking the World No. 2 out of the Miami Open. The 19-year-old will now turn her focus toward contesting her maiden WTA 1000 semifinal.

"It's definitely going to be very difficult" - Alexandra Eala on her Miami Open SF clash after beating Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala - Source: Getty

Following her triumph over Iga Swiatek, Alexandra Eala will face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu in the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open.

During her post-match press conference, the 19-year-old acknowledged that she would face a "difficult" challenge in her next match, regardless of which player made it through to the semifinals.

"Well, it's definitely going to be very difficult. I know that's for sure. Whoever it is, they're going to bring their A game, and it's going to take everything in me to win. But I'm willing to give everything, yeah," Eala said.

If Eala extends her dream run at the WTA 1000 by triumphing in her semifinal clash, she will meet Aryna Sabalenka or Jasmine Paolini in the Miami Open final. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will turn her attention to the clay season, commencing with her campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

