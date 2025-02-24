Andre Agassi collaborates with pickleball World No. 2 Brooke Buckner for launch of new padel

Pickleball World No. 2 Brooke Buckner has joined hands with Andre Agassi and JOOLA to launch the Agassi Pro padel. The American tennis icon recently participated in multiple pickleball events, playing his part in the rise of the racket sport.

Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf recently collaborated with Pickleball equipment company JOOLA. On their website, JOOLA has highlighted the various padels released in collaboration with the tennis power couple.

The former tennis star is set to release a new line of padels called Agassi Pro in collaboration with one of the top women pickleball stars, Buckner. Currently, ranked World No. 2 on the PPA Tour rankings, the American player says Agassi inspired her and there will be a "pressure" to play with a padel highlighting his name, however, she will enjoy it.

JOOLA, along with Agassi and Buckner shared the reel with the caption:

"From his game to hers: Agassi x JOOLA Chapter One is here. @brookembuckner, welcome to Team Agassi! Agassi Pro - 3.4.25"

Since the past few years, Agassi has played a huge role in the rise of pickleball. He has been a part of all three editions of the Pickleball Slam, an event that attracts huge viewership and prizes as former tennis greats take to the pickleball courts.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf defend their title against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard at Pickleball Slam 3

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Pickleball Slam 3 took place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on February 16, with tennis legends battling for a $1 million prize. The event featured two powerhouse teams: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Mardy Fish against Andy Roddick, Genie Bouchard, and John Isner.

Agassi set the tone with a straight-sets win over Roddick, and Graf teamed up with Fish to edge out Bouchard and Isner in a tight match. Down 0-2, Roddick and Bouchard fought back to win the mixed doubles and force a Dreambreaker. However, Agassi and Fish sealed the deal for Team Agassi/Graf, defending their title.

Reflecting on the victory in his hometown, Agassi said (via Pickleball.com):

"To do it here in my hometown felt amazing, and it was really competitive. There were some great rallies and some high intensity... I think I actually turned Andy around. I think he might actually get himself a paddle and get after it."

In the first edition, Agassi and Roddick defeated John McEnroe and Michael Chang. At Pickleball Slam 2, Agassi and Graf had to get the better of McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

