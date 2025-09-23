"Andre Agassi dealt from a place of insecurity; I did the same" - Andy Roddick explains Taylor Fritz's unique 'superpower' after his Laver Cup heroics

Andy Roddick talked about Taylor Fritz's winning mentality, which lacked in Roddick and even in Andre Agassi during their competitive years. Fritz made history as the first player to earn two wins against top-5 players in a single edition of the Laver Cup.

Fritz had a phenomenal stint at the Laver Cup, despite falling to doubles power duo Carlos Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik on the opening day. He bounced back the next day, defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets and sealing the win for Team World after trouncing Alexander Zverev in the decisive match on the final day.

Fritz's resilience has caught the attention of several enthusiasts, including 2003 US Open titlist Andy Roddick, who heaped praise on his fellow countryman for his determination to be back stronger after a loss. Roddick revealed that neither Andy Agassi (Team World captain) nor he had the 'winner mentality' Fritz has.

"The guy has a winner mentality. He gets up, he’ll lose on a Sunday and he is back to work on the next Tuesday. [He is an] absolute gym rat. A great attitude. I didn’t have this – he thinks he’s going to win the next match he plays every single time. He says it, and I believe him. There are some people that say where you don’t believe them," Roddick said, via The Tennis Gazette.

He added:

"I mean, Andre [Agassi] talked the other day. He dealt from a place of insecurity mixed with ego. I think I did the same thing. That insecurity doesn’t exist with Taylor Fritz, even to the point where he can say, you know, I haven’t beaten this person before, but I know I’m going to. That’s a superpower, and he shows it every single time.”

Fritz was in contention at the 2025 US Open, losing to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz shared that Andy Roddick had a huge role in making him believe in his form on final day

Taylor Fritz at Laver Cup 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz had a great showing on the second day when he trounced Carlos Alcaraz, whom he had never defeated before. After leaving Zverev behind to seal Team World's third Laver Cup title, the American, in a post-match conference, revealed that his encounter with Roddick in the hotel previously played a huge role in building his confidence.

Sharing the anecdote, Fritz said:

"It's going to be tough to come back and play like I played yesterday. Funny thing, I was leaving the hotel. I saw Roddick, who I haven't really spoken to too much in the past, and he said, 'Don't worry, you'll play better today,' joking about how well I played against Carlos."

The 27-year-old will be in contention with Canadian Gabriel Diallo in the opening round at the Japan Open.

