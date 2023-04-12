Andre Agassi and his former wife Brooke Shields haven't been in touch, and according to the actor, it's because the former tennis player deceived her at the time of publishing his autobiography Open in 2009.

The couple tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in 1999. Two years later, Agassi married German legend Steffi Graf, while Shields married film director Chris Henchy.

Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast recently, Shields was asked if she was still in touch with the eight-time Grand Slam champion. The 57-year-old actor gave a thumbs down and narrated the events that transpired when Agassi approached her before publishing his autobiography in 2009.

"No. I thought we would be. But that's not the kind of person he is. When you're out, you're out," Shields said. "He wrote a book, ironically called 'Open', in which he asked me to read all the parts I was in and I thought that was very generous. So I spent five hours with his ghostwriter."

Shields remarked that Andre Agassi deceived her by pretending to take her consent about the parts in which she was mentioned but never making the changes that she suggested.

"He said, 'I don't remember dates but you have diaries and all this stuff, so please help fix the things I don't remember'. I said, 'Okay', and everything was just off," she added. "Then I got a typed letter about a month later saying, 'Thank you so much for your time. Unfortunately, I couldn't change any of the things that you corrected because that's not how I remember it and it is my book'."

"And I was like, 'What?' I told my editor. She said, 'It's the oldest trick in the book'. Because when you go to the press, you can say, 'Oh yes, I gave it to her to read'. And that indicates that I signed off on it. I got duped in a big way," she concluded.

Andre Agassi was enraged over a scene in Friends: Brooke Shields

Speaking to The New Yorker a few days ago, Brooke Shields stated that Andre Agassi lost his cool over one of her scenes in the sitcom 'Friends'. Shields' character was required to lick Matt LeBlanc's (Joey Tribbiani) hands, which made Agassi, who was present on the set, uncomfortable.

"In the scene, I'm supposed to lick Joey's fingers, because they're the hands of a genius," Shields said. ''He said, 'Everybody's making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behavior.' I'm, like, 'It's comedy! What is the matter with you?' I learned later that he was addicted to crystal meth at that point, so that irrational behavior I'm sure had something to do with that.''

The actor added that the tennis player went home and 'smashed all his trophies'.

