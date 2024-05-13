Andre Agassi honors wife Steffi Graf on Mother's Day with a heart-warming portrait of the legend

Andre Agassi recently honored his wife, tennis legend Steffi Graf, on Mother's Day. He shared a heart-warming portrait of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Agassi and Graf have been married for over two decades. They got married in 2001 in a private ceremony at their Las Vegas home. Together, they have two children: a son named Jaden Gil Agassi, born on October 26, 2001, and a daughter named Jaz Elle Agassi, born on October 3, 2003.

Jaden followed in his parents' footsteps and has pursued a career in sports. He is a pitcher for the Trojans - the baseball team of the University of Southern California. He had signed with them in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jaz has chosen not to pursue sports professionally and maintains a low profile on social media, sharing glimpses of her life sparingly.

Recently, Andre Agassi took to social media to honor Steffi Graf on Mother's Day. He shared a heartwarming black and white portrait of his wife, accompanied by a caption consisting of a single red heart emoji.

"❤️ ," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Jaden and Jaz also honored Steffi Graf on Mother's Day. They shared photos of themselves with Graf and wished her on Mother's Day

"Mommas day to my super hero," Jaz Elle Agassi captioned her Instagram story.

“Happy mothers Day mom, Love you” - Jaden Gil Agassi captioned his Instagram story.

Andre Agassi had opened up about his children initially not understanding his and his wife Steffi Graf's level of fame

Earlier this year, during the 2024 Netflix Slam, Andre Agassi spoke to People magazine about his children, son Jaden and daughter Jaz. He shared that when they were younger, they did not fully grasp the level of fame that he and his wife, Steffi Graf have.

Agassi revealed that his children were initially puzzled by people approaching them in everyday places like the grocery store.

“Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, ‘These are my parents.’ So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, ‘What's up with these people?’" Agassi said.

The former World No. 1 said that he and Graf took the time to educate and explain to their children about their successful playing careers and the reasons behind their fame.

"So you go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal. And then they start to put together why it's a big deal,” he added.

Andre Agassi said that over time, Jaden and Jaz learned and looked behind the "Wizard of Oz curtain" and understood why their parents were so well-known.

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process,” Andre Agassi said.

