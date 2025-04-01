Andre Agassi impressed by wife Steffi Graf as he takes note of her nurturing presence during latest tennis outing

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are a power couple of the sporting world. Recently, the duo enjoyed a fun outing on the tennis courts of Shanghai, and the American was quick to share a glimpse of the same with fans.

Ad

The couple flew to Shanghai in late March for the 2025 Pickleball Legends Tour, an event that aims to promote the sport through Asia. The tournament, which featured stops in Vietnam and China, came to its conclusion in Shanghai on Saturday, March 29.

Now, with their pickleball commitments wrapped up, Agassi and Graf took some time to return to their roots. The couple headed to the tennis courts, where Graff advised some young players about their game. Sharing snaps of their outing on his Instagram stories, a smitten Andre Agassi wrote,

Ad

Trending

“She is such a great teacher.”

Via @aagassi on Instgram

Agassi and Graff first met each other in 1992, when they were both on top of the tennis world. The duo began dating in 1999, and got married two years later. They welcomed their son, Jaden Gil Agassi, in 2001, and their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, in 2003. Since retiring from tennis, the couple has kept a relatively low profile, but Agassi often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of their life with fans.

Ad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf on their pickleball bond

Graff and Agassi at Pickleball Slam 3 (Image Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are undoubtedly two of the best tennis players of all time. Between the two of them, the duo own 30 Grand Slam titles, Agassi having won eight, and Graf having won 22.

Ad

Since hanging up their tennis racquets, the duo have now focused their skills on the growing game of pickleball. Recently, Agassi told PEOPLE magazine that the couple enjoy promoting the game since they both play together, saying,

“We like that pickleball is a community driven sport. We really want to grow the game. When we are not traveling we practice pickleball a great deal. Since we both play, it’s fun to do together.”

Ad

“Andre still plays tennis, but I don’t much anymore. We really liked learning a new sport during the pandemic and meeting new friends through pickleball,” Graff added.

Graff revealed that the couple also have one rule when it comes to playing the sport, saying,

"We don’t play each other. We prefer to be on the same side of the court.”

Since shifting their focus to pickleball, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have found success in their new sport as well, and are the current defending champions of the Pickleball Slam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi