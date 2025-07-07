Andre Agassi leaves Maria Sharapova in splits after complaining about David Beckham & her getting limited-edition Wimbledon cans over him

Former World No.1 Andre Agassi left Maria Sharapova in splits after he made a hilarious complaint to British brewery company, Stella Artois, about not receiving their limited Wimbledon edition cans. The cans comprise an all-white texture on the outer side, honoring the all-white dress code at Wimbledon.

Agassi sarcastically called out sports legends such as Beckham and Sharapova, who received these cans and were the first to unveil them. Agassi shared a post on his Instagram handle featuring Beckham and Sharapova with their limited edition Stella Artois cans.

Additionally, he also shared a picture of himself with the 1992 Wimbledon trophy and sarcastically remarked that he also deserved a can, even if he didn't always adhere to the all-white dress code of the tournament. He wrote:

"@davidbeckham @mariasharapova okay so you both got those Stella Wimbledon cans…I get it, I wasn’t always on dress code 😂 but I got there in the end, that deserves a can… @stellaartois"

Sharapova, the 2004 Wimbledon women's singles champion, reacted to the post and dropped laughing emojis to express her reaction.

"😂😂😂" she commented.

Screenshot of Sharapova's comment (Image via: @agassi)

Notably, Andre Agassi refrained from playing at Wimbledon between 1998-1990 due to his dislike for the tournament's traditions, especially the all-white dress code. However, he went on to win at Wimbledon in 1992 after defeating Goran Ivanisevic in the final.

Andre Agassi on winning the Career Golden Slam at Roland Garros in 1999

Andre Agassi (Image via: Getty)

Andre Agassi made his feelings known about his mindset before winning the Career Golden Slam at the 1999 Roland Garros. Notably, Agassi was going through a rough patch at that time with injuries, and his world ranking had fallen from No.1 to 141.

Reminiscing about his mindset before the competition, Agassi admitted that he knew that this was probably his last chance at winning the Roland Garros and eventually Grand Slams on all three surfaces. He further added (via Andy Roddick's Served Podcast, 21:58 onwards):

"I had the curse of knowing too much at that age and being at the end of myself in 97 where I was sitting in my living room, self-inflicting harm and going from 1 to 141. So, I had the luxury or curse of just knowing too much, I knew I'd never have another chance at this, I knew I probably didn't even deserve this chance at this."

In the final, Agassi defeated Andrei Medvedev in five sets courtesy of his super comeback after being two sets down early on in the match.

