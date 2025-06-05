"Novak Djokovic wants to beat your mom, too" - Andre Agassi makes feelings clear on why the Serb is the GOAT

Novak Djokovic is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time. Some would happily agree, some would disagree vehemently, but overall, Djokovic’s greatness is a fact. Legendary tennis player Andre Agassi falls in the former group.

In a conversation with fellow former player Andy Roddick, Agassi acknowledged that Djokovic is probably the greatest defensive player the game has ever seen. Agassi was quick to add that when needed, the Serb could also be the greatest offensive player of all time.

“I see the greatest defensive player the game has ever seen. Shockingly, when he needs to be, possibly the greatest offensive player the game has ever seen. He can open the court up from the center with the forehand cross. He’s the kind of boxer that needs to feel the glove hit him before he even engages,” Agassi said on Andy Roddick’s Served podcast (1:23:30).

Agassi then explained Djokovic's cutthroat nature, joking that it almost seems he wants to beat his opponent's mom, too. Agassi was trying to highlight just how committed Djokovic is to winning, a commitment not all players are willing to make.

“He’s like an amoeba that just swallows you and drags you under. He beats you defensively. He beats you offensively. It’s like he wants to beat your mom, too. Like, take it easy, it’s okay, you’re going to get through this. The guy is world-class. How many different ways can you say it?” he added (1:24:48).

Novak Djokovic is in action at the French Open, where he will next face Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday, June 6.

Novak Djokovic gunning for his 25th Grand Slam title

2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic was once described as a player who could possibly win 30 Grand Slams. While that number may seem distant now, the 24-time Major champion will be keen to extend his tally.

Number 25 remains the realistic target for now, and it’s still possible for him to achieve the feat at this year’s Roland Garros. He stunned Alexander Zverev to secure a spot in the semifinals and is now only two matches away from clinching his fourth French Open trophy.

Djokovic already holds the record for most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era, and it remains to be seen if that number goes up after the French Open.

