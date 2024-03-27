"Andre Agassi the only one who could do that, legend" - Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe & other stars guess classic Miami Open outfits, ft. Federer, Nadal

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, and Jannik Sinner, among other stars of the ATP and WTA Tours, recently took the "Who Wore This?" challenge at the Miami Open, where they were tasked with guessing some of the most influential outfits worn by past greats.

The Miami Open organized a rather fun media interaction for the players; they were each handed a tablet, which had several all-time greats' outfits on display. The players that participated were: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Elina Svitolina Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko and Jungcheng Shang.

Eight-time Major winner Andre Agassi's famous jean shorts from the 1988 US Open was the toughest one to crack for the ATP and WTA stars. However, a few players like Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe still knew their history.

"I think it was Agassi who wore jeans with the mullet, right?" Gauff said.

"So this one, I'm going to go Agassi with the short jeans. He's the only one who could do that, legend," Tiafoe said.

While Gael Monfils, Madison Keys, and Hubert Hurkacz also made the right guess, players like Jannik Sinner and Jelena Ostapenko couldn't.

"I feel like I'm born yesterday. Like, I don't know," Sinner quipped hilariously.

"Young Rafael Nadal, I was a kid watching that... that was sick" - Frances Tiafoe

Rafael Nadal hits a backhand at the 2007 Sony Ericsson Open

The ATP and WTA stars were also quizzed on some other iconic Miami Open outfits, like the ones Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer wore at the 2007 and the 2017 editions of the tournament, respectively.

Nadal's green Nike sleeveless t-shirt, Capri shorts, and bandana were guessed by most players. The Spaniard had worn this outfit during his quarterfinal exit to eventual winner Novak Djokovic

Frances Tiafoe, on his part, fondly looked back on having watched the Spaniard cause mayhem in that attire when he was a kid.

"Young Rafa. I was a kid watching that. That was sick," Tiafoe said.

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, and Jungcheng Shang also got the answer dead-on.

"With the sleeveless and the headband. This has to be Rafa," Gauff said.

"Yeah I mean, the headband, the wristbands. That's Rafa," Swiatek said.

"Rafa. Way back in the days," Sinner remarked.

"With the headband, no sleeves. Yeah I mean, that one's easy, Rafa," Shang remarked.

Carlos Alcaraz, however, made a blunder by stating that the outfit belonged to Nadal's coach and former World No. 1 Carlos Moya

"I think this is Moya? Ah no, Rafa," Alcaraz said while correcting himself.

Roger Federer's green and black Nike t-shirt, in which he won the 2017 Miami Open to complete the elusive Sunshine Double, was the one outfit that was guessed by every player.

Tiafoe could recall it especially quickly, because he had faced the Swiss maestro in the second round of the Key Biscayne event that year, losing 6-7(2), 3-6.

"This one was Federer, because I lost to him here in Miami in this outfit, so I remember it vividly," Tiafoe said.

The 20-time Major winner was in sublime form that week, beating Frances Tiafoe, Juan Martin Del Potro, and Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets en route to the last eight. He then overcame Tomas Berdych and Nick Kyrgios in back-to-back three-setters, before convincingly beating archrival Rafael Nadal in the final.

