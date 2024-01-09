Andre Agassi recently amazed fans by sharing a video where he could be seen hitting crisp backhands on an indoor hardcourt. The eight-time Major winner showed immaculate racket head speed for his age, prompting former player Monica Puig and tennis analyst Jon Wertheim to rave endlessly about his groundstrokes.

Agassi turned pro at the age of 16 in 1986. The American quickly monopolized the top echelons of the men's game, before winning his maiden Major title at Wimbledon 1992. He won seven more Major titles before hanging up the racket at the 2006 US Open.

While the 53-year-old has not trained regularly post-retirement, he took to the tennis court again on Monday (January 8) to prepare for the 2024 Pickleball Slam. He will be teaming up with his wife and 22-time Major winner Steffi Graf to take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova at the exhibition event in February.

Against that background, 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig and famous tennis analyst Jon Wertheim gave their thoughts on Andre Agassi's recent practice video in a conversation with Tennis Channel. Wertheim, who has covered the sport since the last century, insisted that the eight-time Major winner's hand-eye coordination was as good as ever.

He also drew a tongue-in-cheek comparison between Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic's age, arguing that the American was still in great shape.

"I'm trying to figure out what kind of court he's playing on. But no, Agassi has talked a lot about how pickleball got him in shape," Wertheim said (at 17:56). "I mean, he looks great... the hand-eye [coordination] that we have known about for decades, he's 53 years old! That's not much older than the 36-year-old (Novak Djokovic) who is at the top of the ranking. We haven't seen this for a very long time, so it's nice to see from Andre."

Monica Puig, meanwhile, asserted that the former World No. 1's two-hander was her favorite backhand. She also implored him to make a comeback on the ATP Tour.

"Blistering backhands, the only backhand I would want to have, past, present, or future. Looks like he wants to take the cover right off the ball. I mean, come on, come back like you said?!" Puig said (at 17:39).

Andre Agassi & Andy Roddick defeated John McEnroe & Michael Chang at Pickleball Slam 2023

Andre Agassi and John McEnroe pictured during the early 2000s

For the uninitiated, Andre Agassi and John McEnroe faced off in singles and doubles matches at the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida last year.

Agassi's game was visibly rusty back then as he slumped to a 13-15, 14-16 defeat at the hands of McEnroe. The eight-time Major winner's teammate and former World No. 1 Andy Roddick, however, steadied the ship with a 15-10, 15-10 win over former French Open champion Michael Chang.

With the exhibition match tied at 1-1, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick came up with some delectable strokes to defeat John McEnroe and Michael Chang by a scoreline of 21-15, 21-23, 12-10 in the decisive doubles match. The event was a huge success in the USA, raking in 669,000 average viewers throughout two and a half hours.

