Andre Agassi’s ex-coach shocked by Alex de Minaur demolishing Grigor Dimitrov with double bagel in Monte-Carlo QF

Andre Agassi’s former coach Brad Gilbert was left stunned after Alex de Minaur handed Grigor Dimitrov a brutal 6-0, 6-0 defeat in the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals. De Minaur’s flawless performance on the clay lasted just 44 minutes—an astonishing display that prompted Gilbert to share his disbelief in real-time on social media.

Ad

De Minaur, currently ranked World No. 10 and seeded eighth in Monte Carlo, has been steadily building momentum this clay season. Making his fifth appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 event, the Australian earned a second-round bye and powered past Tomas Machac and ninth seed Daniil Medvedev to secure back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in Monaco.

The quarterfinal saw the Aussie win 48 of the 63 points played, with Dimitrov managing to reach 30 in only half of the games and failing to push a single game to deuce. Dimitrov also racked up 23 unforced errors, contributing to what was one of the most one-sided ATP quarterfinals in recent memory—since Roger Federer’s 2013 win over Mischa Zverev in Halle.

Ad

Trending

Brad Gilbert couldn’t hold back his amazement after checking the scores. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to post:

"Just looked at live scores little Demon took out Grigorian 12-0 winning the minimum number of points 48-15, GD must have been out of gas has to be 1st time was ever double bagel in pro career."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex de Minaur discussed his improvements on clay over the years

In Picture: Alex de Minaur during the 2024 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

After beating Grigor Dimitrov in Monte Carlo, Alex de Minaur reflected on his early struggles on clay courts. He explained that over time, he learned to adapt by using angles, height, and varying speeds, rather than relying on power.

Ad

De Minaur emphasized the importance of balancing aggression and patience, which has helped him improve on the surface each year.

"With the troubles I had on this surface at the start of my career, I didn’t quite understand it and how to play well on it," De Minaur said (via ATP Tour). "As the years have gone by, I have grown to understand the things I can do well to become a tough opponent on this surface. I’m very happy that I am playing better and better every year."

Ad

"It’s not about hitting hard, powerful shots [on clay]. It’s about opening up the court, using angles, height, and different speeds. Understanding the balance between being too aggressive and too passive," he added.

Alex de Minaur now moves on to his first-ever Monte Carlo semifinal, where he will face 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti, who upset defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. Though de Minaur’s singles campaign continues to impress, he and his doubles partner Jan-Lennard Struff fell short in the doubles quarterfinals, losing to top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author S Shahi Shashank, a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, joined the company about a year and a half ago. Despite his background in software engineering, his passion for the sport drove him to switch gears and dive into full-time journalism before which he worked as a tech writer.



With over 1000 articles and nearly 4 million views under his belt at SK, his stories stand out thanks to his deep dives into match stats, player tactics, and historical patterns, offering readers a fresh take every time. Above all, he is meticulous, making sure to double-check information from reliable sources before sharing it.



In Shashank's view, there's no room for debate: Novak Djokovic reigns supreme as the ultimate GOAT. He draws inspiration from the Serb's resilience, hard work, and relentless attitude, channeling those qualities into his own work.



Outside of his tennis musings, he finds joy in hitting the court himself, exploring new destinations during his travels, and watching movies. Know More