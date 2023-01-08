Andre Agassi's son Jaden cheers Sebastian Korda on before Adelaide final clash against Novak Djokovic

Andre Agassi's son, Jaden Agassi, recently provided encouragement to his compatriot Sebastian Korda ahead of his final match against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Korda started his 2023 season with a strong showing at the ATP-250 tournament in Australia. He defeated Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut, Jannik Sinner, and Yoshihito Nishioka en route to the final, where he will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday (January 8).

The 22-year-old uploaded a photo on his social media account expressing his joy at reaching his first final of the season, writing:

"Finals tomorrow @adelaideinternational LFG."

Korda received encouragement from Jaden Agassi via a comment on his post, who wrote:

"Let’s go!!!"

"He reads his opponents probably the best that anyone can read" - Sebastian Korda on Novak Djokovic

Sebastian Korda pictured at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 6.

Sebastian Korda claimed in the post-match press conference following his semifinal victory over Yoshihito Nishioka that Novak Djokovic has a variety of tactics up his sleeve and that he is excellent at reading his opponents.

"I think to get over that finish line, I think he is so good, if Plan A isn't working, he goes to Plan B, Plan C, plan D. He has all these different tactics he can use against you. He reads his opponents probably the best that anyone can read," Korda said.

He was optimistic about his chances in the final, stating that he believes he has what it takes to defeat the Serb.

"I think it takes a big game to beat him. I think I have that type of style. Just try to go into him and try to come out on top," Korda said.

The American went on to remark that it will be a massive experience for him to face one of the game's top players and that he will give it his all in the summit clash.

"Yeah, I mean, it's massive. Playing either against Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest of all time, or Medvedev, who in the last couple years has been on the top. I'm really excited for it," Sebastian Korda said.

"It's going to be a great learning experience for me no matter what the outcome. But I'm going to go for the win tomorrow and I'm going to give it my all," he added.

It will be Sebastian Korda and Novak Djokovic's first meeting on the tour.

