Andre Agassi's son Jaden gushes over girlfriend Catherine all glammed up for nightout in latest photodump

Andre Agassi's son Jaden showed love to his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, as she dropped some pictures before heading out in a casual fit. The baseball player and Holt have been dating since 2022.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, the legendary tennis players who dominated the sporting realm during their time, welcomed their son Jaden in October 2001. The 23-year-old followed in his parents' athletic footsteps but didn't pursue tennis. He chose baseball, making his international debut at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in March in Tucson, Arizona. At the global level, he represents his mother's native place, Germany.

Alongside navigating his sporting career, Andre Agassi's son often shows love and support to his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, on social media. Recently, Holt, who is an Applied Physiology and Sports Management graduate from Southern Methodist University, shared a carousel of pictures before stepping out for an eventful day.

She donned a beige top and a pair of denims, posing for photos in an indoor setting. Her caption read:

"Stepping out"

The glamorous pictures garnered a loving reaction from her boyfriend, Jaden, who wrote:

"So beautiful" pairing with a fire emoji.

Jaden Agassi reacts to girlfriend Catherine Holt's pictures; Instagram - @catherinemholtt

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son has played baseball at the University of Southern California from 2021 to 2023. He was then selected by the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

Andre Agassi's son, Jaden, once revealed the reason behind choosing baseball

Jaden Agassi at the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers - Tucson - (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi, who held the World No. 1 position for 101 weeks, boasts 60 ATP Tour-level singles titles and completed a career Grand Slam. He often had his son Jaden cheer him on during his events, but the latter always felt connected to baseball.

In an interview with MLB.com, the 23-year-old talked about how difficult it was for him to navigate tennis as a kid.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

He then revealed how he takes on his mother, Steffi Graf, saying:

"I think I'm a lot like my mom in the sense of my composure. I've always been just very composed and cool, calm and collected out there. I try to have a short memory. My mindset is the next pitch is the most important one."

Graf held the World No. 1 in women's singles for a record 377 weeks. She won 107 singles titles and earned a quadruple career Grand Slam.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More