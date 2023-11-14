"Andre Agassi sent me six dozen pink and yellow roses after one dinner” - Barbra Streisand comments on early stages of their relationship

Barbra Streisand has said that Andre Agassi once sent her six dozen pink and yellow roses during their relationship.

Agassi dated the iconic actress and singer in the early 1990s when he was still in the early stages of stardom in tennis.

Streisand, who was 28 years older than Agassi, has shared about their relationship in her newly released book "My name is Barbra".

The 81-year-old has written that a Las Vegas casino owner named Steve Wynn told her about the former World No. 1, claiming that he admired her. Streisand at first did not know who Agassi was because she didn't follow sports.

"It began when Steve Wynn, the Las Vegas casino owner, told me he had a friend who “admired” me . . . Andre Agassi. 'Who?' Since I don’t follow sports, I hadn’t heard of him. Steve explained that he was a tennis champion and was going to be playing at Wimbledon, so I said, 'Oh, wish him well from me,'" Streisand wrote.

The actress and singer stated that Agassi later called and told her how much he liked the movie 'The Prince of Tides', which was directed by her. Streisand also mentioned that she later saw Agassi win Wimbledon in 1992 and sent him a congratulatory telegram.

"Then Andre called. He had just seen The Prince of Tides and wanted to tell me how much he liked the movie. We ended up talking for two hours. I did manage to get a look at him on TV when he played at Wimbledon during that summer of 1992, and thought, 'He’s at the top of his game. He was also nice-looking, and had good teeth,'" Streisand wrote.

"When he won, I sent him a congratulatory telegram. And then there were more phone calls and, eventually, meetings. I liked talking to Andre, he was smart, and even more appealing to me, he was emotionally wise beyond his years," she added.

Barbra Streisand then went on to reveal that her relationship with Andre Agassi was unexpected and fun, adding that the former World No. 1 once sent her six dozen pink and yellow roses.

"It was a completely unexpected relationship, and it was fun. He sent me six dozen pink and yellow roses after one dinner. He came out to the ranch," the 81-year-old wrote.

"I remember playing tennis with him 'as my partner in doubles', and I was trying so hard that I tore my meniscus. I actually heard it pop, but I didn’t want to stop, even to ice it, because I didn’t want to look like a wimp," she added.

Andre Agassi will compete in Pickleball Slam 2 with Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi will compete in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, partnering his wife Steffi Graf. The pair will take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on February 4, 2024.

The two pairs will compete for a prize money of $1 million.

Agassi competed in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam earlier this year, with Andy Roddick as his partner. The two beat John McEnroe and Michael Chang.

