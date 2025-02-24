Andre Agassi shows up to Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement while promoting Roger Federer's Laver Cup at Warriors' NBA clash

Andre Agassi attended the NBA team Golden State Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, February 23 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The eight-time Grand Slam champion was part of Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement ceremony at the venue, promoting Roger Federer's Laver Cup.

Federer co-created the Laver Cup in 2013 and owns it through his management company TEAM8. The 20-time Grand Slam champion also chose its London edition as his last outing before hanging up his racket in 2022.

Agassi accepted the invitation to become Team World Captain in May 2024 and will lead the team for the first time at the event scheduled to be hosted in San Francisco in September.

Agassi shared pictures and videos from his time at the Warriors' game on his Instagram story. In one of them, he walked past Oracle Park, home of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The picture also featured the iconic Juan Marichal Statue.

Screengrab from Andre Agassi's Instagram @agassi

Andre Agassi shared a picture from Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement where he held up the No. 25 jersey with the Laver Cup in the background. In another picture, he posed with Iguodala and coach Steve Kerr, captioned:

"SF Legends."

Screengrabs from Agassi's Instagram @agassi

Agassi's Instagram story also included a picture of the former World No. 1 enjoying the game courtside. The Warriors won 126-102.

Screengrab from Agassi's Instagram @agassi

The game also marked the debut of Jimmy Butler at Chase Center.

Ben Shelton joins Andre Agassi-led Team World for Laver Cup 2025

Ben Shelton will join Team World led by Andre Agassi in the eighth edition of the Laver Cup scheduled to be hosted in San Francisco in September.

Shelton has risen steadily from breaking into the Top 200 in 2022 to his career-high ranking of World No. 13 in 2024. The 2021 NCAA champion has two ATP titles - the 2023 Tokyo Open and the 2024 Houston Open - to his name.

Agassi shared his thoughts on Shelton joining Team World:

“Laver Cup brings out the best in players – it’s high stakes, high intensity and full of drama,” Agassi said as per atptour.com. “Ben is an explosive talent and thrives in this team environment. He’s had a strong start to the season, and I’m focused on building a team that will be ready to take on Europe in September!”

World No. 4 and 2024 US Open finalist Taylor Fritz is the only other player alongside Shelton who has been confirmed as part of Team World's six-player roster so far.

