Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz continues showing support for UNLV men's tennis as home team falls short

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi, recently gave a shout-out to her university's tennis team ahead of their match against Santa Clara. Jaz is usually seen cheering for the UNLV men's tennis team.

Agassi and Graf have two children, Jaden Agassi and Jaz Agassi. After getting married in 2021, the tennis power couple welcomed their first son in October 2001, and two years later, they had their second child, Jaz, in 2003. While their son has joined the sporting legacy of the family by pursuing baseball as his career, their daughter has tried her hand in several other fields.

Jaz has pursued several interests, such as dance, fashion, and fitness training; however, this doesn't mean that she is not connected to the tennis world. She is currently studying at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and is often seen cheering for UNLV's men's tennis team. Most recently, she gave them a shout-out by sharing the poster of their match against Santa Clara held on February 15 on her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

However, the UNLV men's team couldn't nab the title as they fell to 5-3 and their opponents improved to 6-3, claiming the match's victory. The UNLV team will now travel to Phoenix and will square off against the Pacific on February 22. Jaz Agassi cheered for the UNLV men's team from their very first match of the season against Creighton University.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi opened up about not introducing their children to tennis

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf once opened up about why they did not force tennis on their children in an interview on Fox Sports in 2011. Agassi revealed that they thought tennis was a lonely sport and specified the fact that they do not see many second-generation players. Talking about his mentality for their kids' careers, he said:

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly. It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life," Andre Agassi said. "It's lonely ... no one to talk to, no one to pass the ball to."

Opening about their daughter playing a little tennis and their son exploring several sports before choosing baseball as his career, Graf added:

"Jaz plays a little bit of tennis, Jaden not so much, we never really introduced tennis so much into their lives. They've chosen other things that we were surprised with ... they love their arts and music," Graf said. "Jaden tried different sports, soccer and things and ended up with baseball. We nurture their desires and interests."

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, usually also shares updates about her pet dog, showcasing her love for animals.

