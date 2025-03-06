Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz drops 2-word reaction to brother Jaden's girlfriend Catherine's 23rd birthday photodump

American ATP legend Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend recently celebrated her 23rd birthday. Besides him joining in to extend adorable wishes for her beloved, his sister Jaz Elle Agassi also played a part by sending a simple two-word message on the special occasion.

Jaden Agassi, son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, has been in a relationship with Catherine Holt since 2022. The couple celebrated their second anniversary in September 2024 when Jaden took to Instagram to recount the "two best years" of his life. Catherine holds a degree in Sport Management and has interned at the Texas Rangers Baseball Club. Catherine also attends Jaden's baseball games as they publicly express affection for each other.

Holt recently shared a carousel of adorable pictures from her 23rd birthday. She was dressed in a stylish white dress, as other pictures showcased her friends who came along for a day out.

"let’s just say.. a time was had 🥂 #23," she captioned her post.

The daughter of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf joined her brother Jaden to compliment his girlfriend on her special day. Instead of extending birthday wishes like others, she complimented her elegant looks in the pictures.

"So cute," she wrote.

Jaz Agassi's comment on Catherine Holt's Post - Via Instagram/@catherinemholtt

It has been more than two years since Jaden started dating Catherine. As the two continue to create memories on their lovable journey, Jaz tends to side with them.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden cherishes first ever international opportunity in baseball

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf with family at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi's son Jaden didn't pick a tennis racket like his father but still ended up finding a break in the world of sports. The 23-year-old made his first appearance as a pitcher at the ongoing World Baseball Classic Qualifiers for Team Germany. In a conversation reported by the Associated Press (AP), the 23-year-old cited accuracy issues as the reason behind not pursuing tennis as a professional career.

“It was hard for me to keep the ball in the lines. I just wanted to hit it as far as I could," Jaden was quoted as saying by AP.

He also mentioned how his parents, despite being masters of a different sport, have always supported him in his journey as a baseball player.

"As a kid, you’re kind of oblivious to the world. It felt completely normal to me. I got a lot of knowledge and lessons learned from them. Picked up a lot of things and it’s been a blessing," the 23-year-old added.

Jaden tested his pitching abilities as a pro with his first-ever appearance for Team Germany in Tucson, Arizona. Amid the competition, the team encountered one victory and two losses.

