Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz drops 3-word reaction to her dad's 'ASMR' practice session with Pickleball World No. 1

By Geoff Poundes
Modified May 08, 2025 15:54 GMT
Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Jaz Agassi (Source: Getty)
Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Jaz Agassi (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi has shared footage of him practicing pickleball with World No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters. The eight-time Major champion, Agassi, has turned his attention to pickleball after a long and successful tennis career, and is travelling the globe spreading the word for the up-and-coming sport.

Anna Leigh Waters is ranked No. 1 in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles by the Professional Pickleball Association. The 18-year-old began playing professionally at the age of 12, becoming the youngest ever pro pickleballer. In the six years since, Waters has won more than a hundred tournaments.

Agassi and Waters set up a practice session and shared the footage on Agassi's Instagram account. The pair is featured hitting the ball back and forth over a net, and Agassi captioned the film, suggesting that the quality of their play invoked a pleasurable sensation, or AMSR (autonomous sensory meridian response):

"I guess the kids call this ASMR?"
Immediately, Andre Agassi's daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, added her reaction to the practice session in her dad's comments section:

"Look at those hands!"
Andre Agassi IG Post | Source: Andre Agassi Instagram/@agassi
Andre Agassi IG Post | Source: Andre Agassi Instagram/@agassi

21-year-old Jaz Agassi is a horseback rider and a dancer. Her brother Jaden, 23, is a baseball player who is trying to gain a foothold in the MLB in the US.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are at the forefront of the pickleball revolution

Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty
Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf have embraced the rise of pickleball in the US. Agassi, in particular, is spearheading the pickleball craze, and Graf, who won 22 Major singles titles, is equally engaged. The couple created Pickleball Slam, which had its third annual event in February.

Pickleball Slam 3 involved Agassi and Graf playing against former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard and US Open champion Andy Roddick at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Agassi and Graf won for the third year in succession and took home the $1 million prize.

This year, Agassi sat down with the Bad Calls pickleball podcast and told them that pickleball had re-ignited his competitive spirit:

Andre Agassi was at his imperious best in the 1990s and 2000s. He and Pete Sampras dominated the game for over a decade, and their head-to-head matches were unmissable in that era (Sampras won 20 to Agassi's 14).

Steffi Graf was arguably the greatest women's player of all time. She was World No. 1 for a record 377 weeks. Her 22 Grand Slam singles titles have only been bettered by Serena Williams in the Open Era.

Geoff Poundes

