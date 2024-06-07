Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Elle lovingly supports brother Jaden during his baseball game as he shows off his skills as a pitcher

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Elle showed support for her brother Jaden during his latest outing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League. The Scrappers began their series against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday, June 4. Though their Opening Night encounter went the Crosscutters' way, Jaden left no stone unturned to showcase his skills as a pitcher in their subsequent game on Wednesday, June 5.

Jaden, born in 2001, is Agassi and Graf's first child, and he is a rising name in American baseball. The 22-year-old made waves in college baseball last year representing the University of Southern California Trojans. Recently, a day after the Scrappers' Opening Night 0-8 loss to the Crosscutters, Jaden produced a memorable moment when his pitch resulted in a swing-and-a-miss for a Crosscutters batter in the subsequent game of the series.

Jaden's sister Jaz Elle took to Instagram to share her brother's talented pitching in her story. The video features Jaz watching the baseball action unfold on a screen.

Trending

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Elle's Instagram story featuring brother Jaden's pitching skills for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Source: Instagram/Jaz Agassi)

Jaz Elle herself is a young woman with many interests including dance, fashion and golf.

Andre Agassi's son Jaden was moved by his father's emotional monologue in November last year

Andre Agassi during an interview

In late November 2023, a fan-made video featuring a monologue by Agassi surfaced on social media. In the video, the former World No. 1 talks about his struggle dealing with expectations and fame after he became the top-ranked men's singles tennis player in the world. Agassi later fell to a lowly World No. 141 in 1997.

"When I got to No. 1 in the world, I'd never been so disconnected as I was. So, as a result, I fell to 140 in the world. Everybody was shocked except me," Agassi can be heard saying in the video.

The eight-time Grand Slam winner also spoke about the moment he decided to change his course. By 1998, Agassi had charted his course back to the top of men's tennis, and by the end of the year, he had broken back into the top 10 of the ATP Tour rankings.

"When I had fallen to the bottom, I had a big decision to make. Either I was gonna quit or start over. And that's when I decided to take ownership of my life."

Jaden, moved by the fan-made video, had shared it on his Instagram story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback