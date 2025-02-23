Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz enjoys time with white cow in adorable selfie

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has shared an adorable glimpse of her quality time with a cow. The 21-year-old often makes the effort to indulge her love for animals.

Ad

Although Jaz maintains a low profile on social media, she frequently visits a farm to spend time with animals and documents her experience with horses, donkeys, and cows. The 21-year-old also regularly gushes over their family cat Sweetie and remembered their late dog Blue as the first anniversary of his death approached.

Jaz Agassi recently posed with an adorable white cow, sharing the scene on Instagram.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Jaz's love for animals began at an early age, when she developed an interest in horse riding. However, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf put an end to their daughter's competitions after a scary incident when she was 10 years old.

Ad

Trending

In a 2014 interview with Hello!, Graf revealed that she and Agassi made the decision when they witnessed a horse bring its legs down very close to Jaz's after she suffered a fall during a tournament.

"I rode a little bit myself, and now I have a ten-year-old girl and she rode for a few years and then started some tournaments. I’ve got to say, we’ve kind of pulled her a little bit away from riding. She fell and the horse went up and down next to her head and we had to watch that, so she still can ride now and then but no more tournaments for a while," she said.

Ad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and daughter Jaz supported their parents at Pickleball Slam 3

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf were recently in action at Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas, squaring off against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard. After beating John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova last year, Agassi and Graf triumphed once again to claim the $1 million prize.

Ad

The duo had the opportunity to celebrate their triumph with their children, as Jaden and Jaz joined them on court for pictures.

"The champs," Jaz posted on her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi's recent Instagram story

Like her parents, Jaz Agassi has also taken a shine to pickleball. In a 2021 interview with Gala, Graf praised pickleball for its ease, disclosing that her daughter also enjoyed the sport.

Ad

"It is easy and quick to learn. Even our daughter, who is athletic but not so into ball sports, really likes pickleball. And it is also much easier for my husband and me when our bodies are aching," she said.

Meanwhile, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden recently shared an intrigued reaction to his father's new pickleball equipment line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi