Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden reacts with intrigue to father's new pickleball equipment collaboration

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden expressed intrigue at his father's new pickleball equipment collaboration. Agassi and Graf partnered with JOOLA and released several types of pickleball paddles.

On Friday, JOOLA Pickleball’s Instagram account shared a short video teasing the future of the Agassi x JOOLA collaboration. The video features a mobile phone receiving a call from "Andre Agassi." As the phone is picked up, the video displays the words "Agassi Pro," hinting at an upcoming release.

Jaden Agassi, 23, reacted to the Reel by commenting three eye emojis.

Jaden Agassi's comment on JOOLA Pickleball's post (Image: Instagram @joolapickleball)

JOOLA's official website features the Agassi and Graf series. It showcases their signature paddles which are available individually and in pairs.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden aims to make his mark in baseball instead of tennis

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi got married in 2001 and have two children, a son, Jaden (23), and a daughter, Jaz (21). Jaden is hoping to make a name for himself in baseball and received a huge break recently while Jaz is a fitness trainer, according to her Instagram bio.

A year ago, Jaden expressed his desire to make 'Agassi' a baseball name even though his parents have 30 combined Grand Slam titles.

"That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one," he told WKBN in June 2024.

He added that his parents, although tennis legends have still helped him go after his dream of playing baseball.

"They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely," he added.

Jaden just took a big step towards his baseball dreams as he has been called up to the German squad for the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. The qualifying event will be played between Germany, Brazil, China, and Colombia and will determine which two nations will move on to play at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The top team from the round-robin format will qualify automatically, while the second and third-place teams will battle it out in a do-or-die matchup for the final spot. Jaden, who has played for USC and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, will take the mound for Germany when the event kicks off on March 2, 2025.

