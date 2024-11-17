Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz makes public appearance at UFC 309 for Jon Jones' epic comeback TKO win over Stipe Miocic

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz was at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 16, to witness Jon Jones' in action at UFC 309. The American pulled off an extraordinary TKO win over Stipe Miocic in the UFC heavyweight title contest.

Jaz Agassi, 21, is the daughter of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, and the younger sibling of Jaden Agassi, a promising baseball player currently playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

While Jaden has pursued a path in sports, Jaz has explored various interests, including dancing and horseback riding, and according to her Instagram bio, she is a fitness trainer.

On Saturday, November 16, Jaz attended UFC 309 at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The event featured Charles Oliveira's victory over Michael Chandler in the co-main event, before Jon Jones' much-anticipated return to the Octagon after a 20-month hiatus.

Trending

Jones defended his UFC heavyweight title for the first time since winning it in March 2023, securing a third-round win against Stipe Miocic with a spinning back kick. Jaz shared highlights of the event on her Instagram, capturing Jones’ iconic walkout and his decisive TKO win.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @jazagassi)

Jaz Agassi's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @jazagassi)

Also in attendance were US President-elect Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. After his win, Jones even paid tribute to Trump by dancing like him.

"I’m proud to be a great American champion," Jones said to Joe Rogan in the post-match interview inside the Octagon. "I want to say a big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight."

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz supported her mother’s reflections on life lessons gained from the "lonely" world of tennis

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (Image: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz showed support for her mother's sentiments by resharing a resurfaced interview where she reflected on life lessons from tennis.

"To get into a sport, the dedication that it needs to get better, the commitment. Those are all things that you can continue taking into your life," Steffi Graf said.

"Tennis is a very lonely sport out there so being on the court and trying to figure out how to be better than the opponent, how to get better in your sport day after day, you really learn a lot about yourself and it teaches you to depend on yourself," she added.

Jaz reshared the post on her Instagram stories and it highlighted her connection to Graf's insights. The German retired from tennis in 1999 after winning 22 singles Grand Slam titles while her husband Agassi hung up his racket in 2006 after winning eight singles Grand Slam titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi