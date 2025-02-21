Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz proudly highlights UNLV men's tennis' historic return to national rankings

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz highlighted the Univerity of Nevada, Las Vegas men's tennis return to national rankings after 12 years. Jaz currently studies at UNLV and is frequently seen cheering on their tennis team.

UNLV men's tennis has broken into the national rankings for the first time in 12 years, landing at No. 73 in the latest ITA Division I rankings. Under second-year head coach Andy Jackson, the Rebels have achieved a 5-3 record. The team was last ranked No. 69 in May 2013.

Celebrating this, Jaz shared a report about the Rebels' achievement on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @jazagassi)

Up next, the UNLV men's tennis team heads to Phoenix for matchups against Pacific and Grand Canyon before returning home to face Wichita State on March 24.

Tennis power couple Agassi and Graf are parents to two children, a son, Jaden, 23, and a daughter, Jaz, 21. Jaden is currently pursuing baseball and has taken a great stride towards his goal of making Agassi a 'baseball last name' by being called up to Germany's squad for the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

Jaz, meanwhile, is currently studying and is a fitness trainer, according to her Instagram bio. The Agassi family recently made an appearance in Las Vegas during the Pickleball Slam 3.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf made a rare appearance with both Jaden and Jaz during Pickleball Slam 3

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

The Pickleball Slam 3 took place on February 16, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's children, Jaden and Jaz also made a rare appearance at the event. They got pictures clicked and posted them on social media.

At Pickleball Slam 3, Team Agassi/Graf—featuring Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Mardy Fish—took on Team Roddick/Bouchard, which included Andy Roddick, Eugenie Bouchard, and John Isner.

Agassi got his team off to a strong start with a 15-11, 15-10 singles win over Roddick, securing the first point. Graf and Fish followed up with a nail-biting 15-14, 15-14 victory against Bouchard and Isner, putting their team up 2-0.

But Roddick and Bouchard fought back, edging out Agassi and Graf in mixed doubles with a hard-fought 9-15, 15-10, 11-10 win. That gave Team Roddick/Bouchard two points, evening the score and setting up a Dreambreaker to decide the winner.

In the final showdown, Agassi and Fish came through for their team, defeating Roddick and Isner 11-8 to clinch the victory for Team Agassi/Graf.

