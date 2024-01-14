Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz reacts to her father kissing mother's winner's portrait at Australian Open

Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi, recently reacted to her father’s picture where he kissed his wife’s winner portrait at the 2024 Australian Open.

Jaz has shown her skills in the fields of fashion, golfing, horse riding, and dancing. She is the founder of her own clothing line, Jaz Wear, which features trendy and stylish outfits for women.

After retiring from pro tennis in 2006, Agassi came to Melbourne as a special guest for the 2024 Australian Open. He was also present at the opening ceremony of the 2024 edition, along with Evonne Goolagong Cawley, to celebrate the arrival of the trophies and mark the 50th anniversary of her first title.

On Saturday, January 13, the 53-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of him giving a peck to Graf’s portrait, where she can be seen holding the 1994 Australian Open trophy — her fourth and final title at the tournament.

Agassi also shared some more photos of him talking to the media crew, and observing Daniil Medvedev’s practice at Rod Laver Arena. He also uploaded a short video of him touching Graf’s display board at the Walk of Champions.

"Talk to me Australia❤️!! @AUSTRALIANOPEN 2024," Andre Agassi wrote.

Jaz shared her father's post on her Instagram story.

Jaz also commented under her father’s post, writing:

"I’m listening."

A look into Andre Agassi's performance at the Australian Open over the years

Andre Agassi at the 2013 Australian Open

Andre Agassi won four singles titles at the first Grand Slam of the year, in 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2003. He also reached the semifinals in 1996 and 2004, and the quarterfinals in 2005.

Agassi’s first title at the Australian Open came in 1995 when he defeated defending champion Pete Sampras in a four-set thriller. It was his second consecutive Grand Slam title after he won the US Open in 1994.

The American won the Australian Open for the second time in 2000 after beating defending champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov in four sets. He successfully defended his title in 2001, with a straight-sets victory over Arnaud Clement.

Agassi won his fourth and final Australian Open title in 2003 by defeating Rainer Schuettler in straight sets. This was also the last of his eight Grand Slam triumphs.

Andre Agassi’s last appearance at the Australian Open was in 2005 when he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Roger Federer in straight sets. He retired from professional tennis in 2006 after losing to Benjamin Becker in the third round of the US Open.

