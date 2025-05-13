Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares emotional moment with rescue horse

Tennis great Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz Agassi recently shared a heartwarming video of the horse she had rescued. Jaz is Agassi and Graf’s second child; the couple also has a son named Jaden, who is a professional baseball pitcher who plays in the MLB Draft League.

Agassi and Graf have been married since 2001 and are the most successful couple in tennis history. The American was ranked the world number one for over 100 weeks and went on to become the first male tennis player to achieve a Career Grand Slam, which is a feat when a player wins all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal throughout their career.

Agassi finished with eight Grand Slam titles and a total of 60 ATP titles to his name, while Graf was the best female tennis player of her era. The German tennis superstar was the world’s best WTA player for a record 377 weeks, a period in which she thoroughly dominated the court. Graf is the first player ever to win each Grand Slam four times, as she wrapped up her illustrious career with 22 Major titles.

While their son Jaden has chosen a career in sport, Jaz enjoys dancing and horseback riding. She is very fond of horses, which is visible in the video she shared about the rescue horse. Taking to her Instagram stories, Jaz posted a video with the caption:

“Such an angel! ♥️ Journey back to life!”

Screengrab of Andre Agassi's daughter, Jaz's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @jazagassi

Jaz, who tends to keep a low profile, recently enjoyed a romantic evening with her boyfriend, Parker Aquino, as the couple headed to a beautiful open-air restaurant with a gorgeous backdrop.

Who is Andre Agassi’s daughter Jaz’s boyfriend?

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz's boyfriend is Parker Aquino- Source: Getty and csncoyotes.com

Andre Agassi’s daughter, Jaz, has been dating a college baseball star named Parker Aquino. The two began seeing each other earlier this year, and Jaz often posts wholesome moments from their dates.

Interestingly, much like her brother Jaden, Aquino is a college-level baseball player. He is a right-handed pitcher who played for the College of Southern Nevada. He then completed his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Nevada and currently works as a recruiter for an entertainment management company named Milk & Honey.

Andre Agassi had recently spoken about how he and Graf vibe with their children and their respective partners.

“We feel like peers around them, we respect them, we seek their opinion on things, they’re not hesitant to ask us our perspective on what they’re going through, so it really feels like a healthy season in life,” he said.

Though Jaz and Aquino have steered clear of the public limelight, they’re often seen enjoying their time in the Agassi household.

