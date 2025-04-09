Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz shares her father’s 'favorite' retro Nike commercial with Pete Sampras

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, recently gave a sweet tribute to her father's legendary Nike commercial that aired almost three decades ago. The 1995 "Guerrilla Tennis" ad, featuring Agassi and his long-time rival, Pete Sampras, is one of the most memorable moments in sports advertising.

Directed by Spike Jonze, the commercial starred Agassi and Sampras stepping out of a New York City taxi, draping a net over a city street intersection, and breaking into an on-the-spot match. The scene immediately drew a mesmerized crowd, reflecting the rebellious nature Agassi was famous for.

The commercial builds to its dramatic finish when a city bus plows through the net during the game. Its effervescent, off-the-cuff energy redefined the sport's image during the era and secured the advertising spot a coveted Silver Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

In an emotional throwback posted on Tuesday, April 8, Agassi shared the classic commercial on Instagram, terming it "one of my favorites."

Watch the commercial here:

The retro post caught Jaz's eye, and she reposted it proudly to her Instagram Stories.

Check out Jaz Agassi's Instagram Stories here:

Screengrab of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz's Instagram stories (@jazagassi)

When Andre Agassi discussed his rivalry with Pete Sampras

In Picture: Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi during the 1999 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi once mused about his legendary rivalry with Pete Sampras, conceding that he couldn't imagine his career without the 14-time Grand Slam winner. In a 2015 Harvard Business Review interview, Agassi defined a wonderful adversary as a "mirror" that reflects faults and compels development.

Agassi attributed his improvement to Sampras, observing that whereas he could have achieved more if he had no competitor like him, he would have been worse in the long term.

"A great rival is like a mirror. You have to look at yourself, acknowledge where you fall short, make adjustments, and nurture the areas where you overachieve. There were times my rivals brought out the best in me; there were times they brought out the worst," Agassi said.

"They probably helped me win things I never would have otherwise; they also cost me titles. I don’t know how you quantify what it would have been like without a rival like Pete Sampras. I would have won more. But I think I would have been worse without him," he added.

Between 1989 and 2002, the two rivals met in 34 tour-level encounters, where Sampras held a 20-14 lead in their head-to-head series.

