Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz took charge of the camera as her parents hit the tennis court together for a shared practice session.

Agassi and Graf have cemented their place among the greatest players in tennis history with their illustrious careers. While the American retired in 2006 after winning eight Grand Slam titles, Graf clinched 22 Major titles, including the coveted Golden Slam, before ending her professional career in 1999.

Agassi and Graf recently whipped out their racquets for a practice session, showing off their enduring abilities on the court. The couple joined forces for a thrilling doubles session before taking the court individually to show off some of their signature shots.

While the eight-time Grand Slam champion displayed his impressive backhand, Graf demonstrated her iconic backhand slice.

"❤️," Andre Agassi captioned the clip on Instagram.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz reshared her father's post and shared some behind-the-scenes information, disclosing that she was behind the camera for the riveting session.

"Camera work by me!!" Jaz posted on her Instagram story.

She also divulged that she had especially spotlighted her father's backhand in the video, signaling her praise for the shot.

"Had to single out that backhand," she wrote.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram stories

Jaz's support for her parents' practice session comes as no surprise, as she regularly shares her appreciation for all their endeavors. Earlier this year, she lauded Agassi's return to the court after a year-long hiatus, referring to him as a "machine" for his enduring skills.

She also joined her parents at the Pickleball Slam 2 in February, proudly cheering on her mother as the German legend claimed victory.

Andre Agassi on his Steffi Graf's children Jaden and Jaz's understanding of their fame: "They realize it's not all that, so there's a healthy balance"

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf unsurprisingly attained immense fame in the public eye due to their remarkable careers. However, in a recent interview, Agassi revealed that their children, Jaden and Jaz, were initially perplexed by their celebrity status.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that their children simply viewed them as their parents, not as hugely successful athletes, and as such were left baffled by fan interactions until they finally comprehended reality.

"Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, 'These are my parents.’ So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, 'What's up with these people?'" Andre Agassi told People magazine.

"So you go through a whole phase of them going, 'Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal.' And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," he added.

Agassi also emphasized that this upbringing shielded their children from being overwhelmed by their parents' fame, allowing them to maintain a "healthy balance" with it.

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process," he said.

