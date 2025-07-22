Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden enjoys 'best weekend' with girlfriend Catherine as they continue adorable annual tradition

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden enjoyed a fun-filled horse race outing with girlfriend Catherine Holt. The couple were at the opening of the 86th summer season of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club that took place over the weekend of July 18-20.

Ad

It has become a tradition-of-sorts with the couple who were also present at the annual event in San Diego last year. The couple had posted pictures of themselves and their friends at the time with loving messages to each other.

Once again, Jaden Agassi posted pictures from the couple's time at the event on Instagram. In one of them, they embraced each other and smiled into the camera while sporting co-ordinated outfits. They also wore elaborate hats, as common at horse racing events. Jaden enthused over carrying on the couple's tradition and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"362 days till next opening day."

To which Catherine reacted:

"Best weekend ever. Love youuu!!"

Screengrab from Jaden Agassi's Instagram @jadenagassi

The couple has been dating for over two years and often have loving exchanges over social media.

Ad

The Agassi family is a close-knit one with mother 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf, son Jaden and daughter Jaz.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf enjoyed "triple date" with son Jaden, daughter Jazz and their partners

Steffi Graf(left) and Andre Agassi(right). Image: Getty

Andre Agassi and Stefi Graf share a close bond with their son Jaden and daughter Jaz. They are also supportive of their children's respective partners - Jaden's girlfriend Catherine and Jaz's boyfriend Parker Aquino.

Ad

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 8-time Grand Slam champion was asked to describe his idea of a perfect date. Agassi shared having a "triple date" with Graf and their children.

"We had a great date night the other night where it was me, Steffi, my son and Catherine, his girlfriend, and Jaz, our daughter, and her boyfriend Parker, and it was like a triple date and we all just went out and sat and talked," Andre Agassi said.

Ad

He added that the couple had a healthy relationship with their children and treated them as equals.

"We feel like peers around them, we respect them, we seek their opinion on things, they’re not hesitant to ask us our perspective on what they’re going through, so it really feels like a healthy season in life," he added.

Jaden is in the public eye as a professional baseball player while Jaz is a fitness trainer and leads a more private life

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi