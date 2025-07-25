Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden enjoys scenic golf date with girlfriend Catherine days after 'best' weekend getaway

Andre Agassi's son Jaden recently took a sweet golf excursion with his long-time girlfriend, Catherine. The couple has been on a getaway spree lately, having also enjoyed time under the sun while watching horse racing earlier this month.

Agassi and his 23-time Major-winning wife, Steffi Graf, are one of the greatest tennis players of all-time. The two married in 2001 and have since had two children - Jaden (23) and Jaz (21). While the eight-time Major winner's younger daughter mostly keeps to herself, Jaden enjoys a well-documented presence on social media.

On Thursday (July 24), Jaden Agassi's girlfriend Catherine Holt took to her Instagram stories to show to her followers that she and the budding baseballer recently went to a memorable golf trip. The 23-year-old can be seen practicing his drive in the photo as his girlfriend looks on.

Via Catherine Holt's Instagram stories

Jaden and Catherine keep their fans updated regularly. Last weekend, they attended the 86th summer season of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in white outfits. The USC passout posted a picture from the event on his Instagram handle, to which the latter came up with an adorable reply in the comments.

"362 days till next opening day," Andre Agassi's son Jaden wrote on his Instagram handle this week.

"Best weekend ever. Love you!!!" Catherine Holt wrote in her reply.

While the 23-year-old baseballer has over 24,000 followers on Instagram, his girlfriend has nearly 3,000 followers. The two have been dating each other since 2022 and have only gone from strength-to-strength since then. In fact, Catherine has integrated herself well into the Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's household, as evidenced by her friendship with Graf's niece and model, Talia.

Andre Agassi's son Jaden played baseball in NCAA Division I for USC Trojans

Andre Agassi's son has been pursuing baseball since he was a teenager. The American is a right-handed pitcher and excelled in high-school sports, having been a top player for Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. He then went on to greener pastures by pitching in NCAA Division I men's baseball for USC Trojans.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a good tenure with the California-based college, raking in 22 and 38 strikeouts in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Since then, he has expressed a desire to take the Agassi name forward in a sport outside tennis by joining the Major League Baseball (MLB).

