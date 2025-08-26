  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden twins with girlfriend Catherine Holt in coordinated black outfits for "perfect date night"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden twins with girlfriend Catherine Holt in coordinated black outfits for "perfect date night"

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 26, 2025 07:12 GMT
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden twins with girlfriend Catherine Holt in coordinated black outfit for "perfect date night". Credit: GETTY, Catherine/Instagram

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, spent time with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, over the weekend. The duo often likes to spend their weekends on "perfect date nights," and this time their love for the occasion brought them to the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas.

Ad

On Monday, August 25, Jaden's girlfriend, Catherine, posted three pictures on her Instagram capturing their date night. The couple posed together under a beautifully lit floral archway. They were dressed in coordinated black outfits: Catherine was in a black dress, and Jaden was in a black polo and shorts combo.

"Perfect date nights with you❤️ >" Jaden wrote on the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt started dating in September 2022. In June 2025, the couple became "dog parents" to a French bulldog named Rocky.

Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi likes to celebrate important milestones with Catherine

Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt celebrated their first anniversary in September 2023. He shared a heartfelt Instagram post saying:

"One amazing year with the love of my life😍 Looking forward to so many more to come."
Ad

Catherine replied:

"I love you!!! It’s been the best year with you."

They marked 18 months together with another warm Instagram post. Catherine wrote:

"A year and a half, it keeps getting better🤍"

Jaden replied:

"Love you forever ♾️."

Last September, the couple completed two years together. Jaden shared a touching Instagram post, writing:

"Best two years of my life and it’s all thanks to you! I love you so much I can’t wait for so many more to come."
Ad

Catherine echoed the sentiment, writing:

"2 years of you and me!! I am head over heels, and we make the best team. I love you more and more each day!"

In terms of profession, Jaden is a baseball prospect. Because of an elbow injury requiring Tommy John surgery in 2019, his high school baseball plans were derailed, and the COVID-19 pandemic also came at a worse time.

Ad

He then represented the USC Trojans in college baseball. Jaden played in the MLB Draft League with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, posting a 2.96 ERA. Earlier in 2025, he represented Germany in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers held in Tucson, Arizona.

Meanwhile, according to her LinkedIn profile, Catherine Holt is an SMU graduate with a degree in Sport Management. She has worked as "Assistant to the President" with Click Mortgage for two years and two months. After this, she worked with the Texas Rangers in their "Player & Family Services" department for 10 months.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications