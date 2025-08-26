Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden twins with girlfriend Catherine Holt in coordinated black outfits for "perfect date night"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, spent time with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, over the weekend. The duo often likes to spend their weekends on &quot;perfect date nights,&quot; and this time their love for the occasion brought them to the Bellagio Conservatory &amp; Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas.On Monday, August 25, Jaden's girlfriend, Catherine, posted three pictures on her Instagram capturing their date night. The couple posed together under a beautifully lit floral archway. They were dressed in coordinated black outfits: Catherine was in a black dress, and Jaden was in a black polo and shorts combo.&quot;Perfect date nights with you❤️ &gt;&quot; Jaden wrote on the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaden Agassi and Catherine Holt started dating in September 2022. In June 2025, the couple became &quot;dog parents&quot; to a French bulldog named Rocky.Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi likes to celebrate important milestones with CatherineJaden Agassi and Catherine Holt celebrated their first anniversary in September 2023. He shared a heartfelt Instagram post saying:&quot;One amazing year with the love of my life😍 Looking forward to so many more to come.&quot;Catherine replied:&quot;I love you!!! It’s been the best year with you.&quot;They marked 18 months together with another warm Instagram post. Catherine wrote:&quot;A year and a half, it keeps getting better🤍&quot;Jaden replied:&quot;Love you forever ♾️.&quot;Last September, the couple completed two years together. Jaden shared a touching Instagram post, writing:&quot;Best two years of my life and it’s all thanks to you! I love you so much I can’t wait for so many more to come.&quot;Catherine echoed the sentiment, writing:&quot;2 years of you and me!! I am head over heels, and we make the best team. I love you more and more each day!&quot;In terms of profession, Jaden is a baseball prospect. Because of an elbow injury requiring Tommy John surgery in 2019, his high school baseball plans were derailed, and the COVID-19 pandemic also came at a worse time.He then represented the USC Trojans in college baseball. Jaden played in the MLB Draft League with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, posting a 2.96 ERA. Earlier in 2025, he represented Germany in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers held in Tucson, Arizona.Meanwhile, according to her LinkedIn profile, Catherine Holt is an SMU graduate with a degree in Sport Management. She has worked as &quot;Assistant to the President&quot; with Click Mortgage for two years and two months. After this, she worked with the Texas Rangers in their &quot;Player &amp; Family Services&quot; department for 10 months.