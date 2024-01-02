Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf share warm embrace as they ring in the New Year "with love"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf shared a glimpse into their New Year festivities as they welcomed the start of 2024.

Agassi and Graf tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Las Vegas home in October 2001. Their son, Jaden, was born that same year, followed by their daughter, Jaz, born two years later in 2003.

Agassi recently took to social media and offered a peek into their New Year celebrations, posting a picture of him and Graf sharing a warm embrace against a scenic backdrop.

"With Love ❤️ 2024," Andre Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are set to showcase their partnership on the court as well, joining forces for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam. The couple will lock horns with the formidable duo of John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in a blockbuster clash on February 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The preparations for the contest have been in full swing, with Agassi and Graf frequently sharing glimpses of their training sessions on social media. The American, who took part in the inaugural edition of the event, recently hailed Graf for adapting to the sport quickly, humorously likening her learning curve to the "greatest German engineering."

"Once I get Stef to focus on doing it and get past the frustration of it being something new and unfamiliar, her learning curve is like the greatest German engineering you've ever seen," Andre Agassi said.

Andre Agassi jokes about defending wife Steffi Graf against Andy Roddick's 'cheating' claims over partnering German in Pickleball Slam 2

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi, who had partnered with Andy Roddick in the inaugural edition of the Pickeball Slam, recently revealed that Roddick accused him of 'cheating' when he joined forces with Steffi Graf for the second edition of the event.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion poked fun at the allegation, questioning how he could possibly cheat on Roddick with his own wife.

"Andy already messaged me that he feels like I'm cheating on him. Like Bringing another partner to the court. I came into my wife's defense and said how can I cheat on you with my wife it's not really cheating," Agassi said in a promotional video for Pickleball Slam 2.

Agassi went on to say that the 41-year-old had been an excellent partner and expressed interest in finding opportunities for them to compete together again.

"He was so awesome to play with, he's gotta get back into the mace. He's been keeping up the game too. I'm gonna get on him for definite ways for us to get back in a competitive environment," he added.

Agassi and Roddick's partnership proved to be successful at the inaugural Pickleball Slam as the duo triumphed over John McEnroe and Michael Chang to secure the $1 million purse.

