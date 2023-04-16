No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev defeated reigning Paris Masters champion Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, to win the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday, April 16. It was his first Masters 1000 trophy as well.

With 3-0 and 4-1 deficits in the deciding set, Rublev appeared destined for the runner-up position but came roaring back. The pivotal moment came when Rublev saved a breakpoint in the sixth game of the last set before going on to win six of the following seven games.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony afterwards, Andrey Rublev addressed Holger Rune directly, joking about the "too freaking young" Dane giving him the chance to win his first Masters title. The Russian also congratulated him and his team on their "amazing" week.

"I wanna congratulate Rune for the amazing week and your team. I mean, I know it's tough to lose in a final. But, man, you are too freaking young man. You already have a 1000 title, at least give me one time to win it," Rublev joked.

Holger Rune congratulated his colleague on his title victory, saying he deserved it after all his hard work. The 19-year-old then thanked the crowd for providing him with an "amazing" experience.

"Congrats to Andrey. It’s your 1st 1000 title, it’s huge. Congrats to your team as well. You’ve been working very very hard, you deserve it. & good luck for the future. Last but not least, I want to thank the crowd. It’s been absolutely amazing," Rune said.

"I have tears and don’t know what to say, I'm just so happy" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev pictured with his 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters trophy.

Andrey Rublev then stated that he was overjoyed, in tears, and completely speechless following his success after working so hard to win a Masters 1000 tournament.

"I have tears and don’t know what to say, I'm just so happy. Finally, after struggling so much to win these 1000 tournaments. Losing 4-1 at 0-30, then break point, I’m thinking there’s no chance to win and somehow I did it," Rublev said.

The 25-year-old revealed that despite believing he had no chance of winning the title after being on the verge of losing in the previous finals, today he believed in himself until the very end, which ultimately paid off.

"I was deep inside hoping I would have one chance, knowing that in previous finals mentally I was not ready and when I was losing I was thinking there would be no chance to win anymore," Rublev said.

"Today I was thinking, 'OK, if you’re going to lose today, at least believe until the end' and that’s what I tried to do in the third set, hoping I would have one chance to come back," he added.

Andrey Rublev has risen seven spots to fifth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings after winning his first tour-level title of the season.

