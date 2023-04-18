Andrey Rublev is enjoying some well-deserved limelight following his first Masters 1000 triumph at the recently concluded 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. Apart from his magnificent campaign at the tournament, the Russian tennis player’s unique apparel during the matches has been a popular topic of discussion.

Rublev, who had been donning Nike kits ever since his days as a junior, split with the sportswear brand in early January this year and launched his own brand called “Rublo.”

In a recently released video by the ATP tour, the World No. 6 opened up about his initial reservations about starting his own line. Rublev revealed that he was hesitant about the decision as the 25-year-old felt he was getting too big for his boots.

“To be honest, there were many times when I was thinking, ‘What am I doing?’ like, ‘What a clown I am’ or something like, ‘Who do you think you are? Balenciaga or what. Doing this, acting like you are someone,’” Andrey he confessed.

Rublev, however, stated that he was at peace with the idea once he reminded himself about the brand’s purpose.

“But then when I started to think deeper about the purpose of why I started, then it covered all these bad thoughts,” he added.

Announcing his brand’s launch in January, he had said that he wishes for ‘Rublo’ to be “a symbol of hope and kindness.”

“We been working on something important and close to me -- Something that can be bigger than just a brand, something that can help people, planet. Something that will be a symbol of hope and kindness. It’s gonna be an interesting year and hopefully all together we will be able to add a bit of light in this dark world,” he stated.

The Monte-Carlo Masters champion has been wearing kits from his brand since the 2023 Australian Open and conveyed that he had something “very special” planned for the upcoming French Open.

“So we’ll see. That’s why probably what’s gonna come for Roland Garros is very special for me,” he said in a recent ATP tour video.

Andrey Rublev gears up for 2023 Srpska Open in Banja Luka

Andrey Rublev wearing his personal brand 'Rublo' at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Andrey Rublev is wasting no time after his biggest career win at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Russian player has already resumed his tennis duties and is back on the court at the on-going Srpska Open.

The inaugural ATP 250 event in Banja Luka has been organized as a replacement for the Serbia Open, of which Rublev is the defending champion. The 25-year-old, who is the second seed at the Srpska Open - behind last year’s runner-up Novak Djokovic - will thus be seen defending 250 ranking points at the tournament this week.

