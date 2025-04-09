Andrey Rublev's new coach Marat Safin makes John Isner & Jack Sock swoon with his 'off the charts' aura at Monte-Carlo

Ex-American pro players John Isner and Jack Sock gushed over the "aura" of Andrey Rublev’s newly appointed coach, Marat Safin. The former Russian tennis player joined Rublev’s coaching staff at the Monte-Carlo Masters, strengthening fellow Russian’s core.

Safin is a two-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1. He brings immense experience to Rublev’s coaching staff, and his insights will be invaluable for the World No. 9.

On the ‘Nothing Major’ podcast, John Isner and Jack Sock discussed the charm of Safin, which he brought along with him in the practice session of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The two Americans were completely blown away by the Russian’s appearance.

Isner stated:

“He’s got the little glasses, he wears baggy clothes because he doesn’t give a crap what he looks like. His aura is off the charts, so smooth like the little goatee thing going on. Hands down the smoothest coach in the world right now, right? Like there’s not a close second.”

Sock added:

“He is like Johnny Depp vibes or something, a little bit.”

Safin was spotted at the practice sessions along with Rublev, where he donned a casual look, wearing sunglasses and baggy clothes, a very unlike coaching outfit. This took the viewers by storm.

Sam Querrey, a member of the podcast and ex-ATP pro, gave his insights about how Safin’s cool personality can rub off hot-headed Rublev.

“That has got to be like relaxed Rublev. Rublev is so high strong and I feel when they are at practices, Rublev will be fun now, will be laughing a little bit more, and it’s gonna be good,” Querrey said.

Andrey Rublev is known for his anger issues and has had several outbursts on the courts. He has even talked openly about his anger management issues and how he is constantly working on them to get better.

Andrey Rublev to face Arthur Fils in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Arthur Fils (L) and Andrey Rublev (R) at the Laver Cup 2023 - Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev is the seventh seed in the tournament, and due to this, he received a first-round bye. He was up against the 38-year-old veteran Gael Monfils in the Round of 32, where he defeated him in straight sets and recorded his third victory over the Frenchman.

Arthur Fils is the twelfth seed in the tournament. The Frenchman defeated Tallon Griekspoor in the first round, recording a three-set victory against the Dutch player. He is coming off a strong win in the second round against Flavio Cobolli, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Rublev and Fils will lock horns against each other in the third round of the ATP 1000 event on Thursday, April 10. Both have played against each other before, where the Russian leads the head-to-head with 1-0.

