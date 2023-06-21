Andy Murray met with F1 star Oscar Piastri ahead of his opening match at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

After back-to-back victories in the ATP Challenger events in Surbiton and Nottingham, Murray arrived at the Cinch Championships in excellent form. He took on Alex de Minaur in his opening match.

However, the Brit was unable to extend his winning streak as De Minaur secured his third straight win over him with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Prior to his clash with the Australian, Andy Murray met Oscar Piastri on the practice courts. The pair posed for pictures together before Murray engaged the McLaren star in a conversation about his experience as a Formula 1 driver.

"What sort of temperature is it like in the car?" Murray could be heard asking.

Piastri went on to explain the air flow dynamics in the car.

You can catch a glimpse of their conversation here (via the Express on Twitter):

"There are a lot of positive signs there" - Andy Murray remains optimistic despite early exit from Queen's Club Championships

Andy Murray at the Queen's Club Championships

Despite his first-round defeat to Alex de Minaur at the Queen's Club Championships, Andy Murray expressed optimism ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

The three-time Grand Slam champion looked back on his recent victories at the Surbiton and Nottingham Challengers and stated that he had plenty of positives to take.

"Obviously after today, it's easy to overreact. I lost to a good player and it was obviously very comfortable. But at the same time, over the past couple of weeks, yes, it's obviously not the same level of opponents, but I won the [Nottingham Challenger] last week without dropping a set," he said.

"I only lost one set in Surbiton. Was holding serve very comfortably, was moving well, hitting the ball well. There are a lot of positive signs there."

The Brit also disclosed his intention to use his time before Wimbledon to recharge and continue working hard on improving his game.

"Just recharge a little bit, and then go to work on my game," Murray said.

"Keep serving well, keep working on my movement. That was something we spent a lot of time working on before Surbiton and Nottingham, and it's really crucial for me that I'm moving well. So [I will] definitely spend a lot of time working on that."

Andy Murray has enjoyed prior success at the Wimbledon Championships.

He reached his maiden final at his home Slam in 2012, which he lost to Roger Federer in four sets. The former World No. 1 returned with a bang in 2013, beating Novak Djokovic in the final to claim his first title at SW19.

He then defeated Milos Raonic in the 2016 final to claim his second Wimbledon title.

