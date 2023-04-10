Andy Murray named his favorite players to watch compete on the ATP and WTA tours. Among the men, he enjoys watching Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev play, while he is a fan of Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu on the women's tour.

Murray also explained why he likes to watch these tennis superstars compete.

The Briton great, who has already faced Alcaraz a few times on the tour, likes the Spaniard's gamestyle and personality on the court.

"I love watching (Carlos) Alcaraz, he’s great to watch with his game style, his personality on the court," Andy Murray said in an interview with Eurosport.

Murray also lauded Medvedev, who he is yet to beat after three matches, saying that he finds the former world No. 1's unique and unorthodox style of tennis appealing to watch.

"I also enjoy watching Medvedev, just because he’s got such a different game to a lot of the players. He’s very unorthodox, nothing he does on court is textbook," Murray added.

Murray also showered praise on Swiatek for her ability to move on the court and her shot-making skills. He also revealed that he makes it a point to watch fellow Brit Raducanu play whenever he can.

"I love watching (Iga) Swiatek, she moves great, the shape she plays with on the ball. I always watch Emma (Raducanu) matches when I can, but I do love watching Swiatek," the three-time Grand Slam champion expressed.

Andy Murray loses in opening round of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Andy Murray competes against Alex de Minaur at the 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Andy Murray bowed out in the opening round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters with a 1-6, 3-6 loss to Alex de Minaur on Monday. The Briton star played his first match on clay since the third round of the 2022 Madrid Masters, his only tournament on clay last season.

The world No. 57 also recently revealed his plans for the rest of the clay-court swing this year. Murray will compete at the Madrid Masters next before also taking part in the Italian Open. He is keen on returning to the French Open for the first time since 2020, but will only play there fitness permitting.

"I’m planning on playing here, in Madrid and Rome, and then depending on how the body feels and how I’m playing, I’ll decide on the French Open," Andy Murray told Eurosport.

His last match at the French Open was a first-round clash against Stan Wawrinka in the 2020 edition, which he lost 1-6, 3-6, 2-6.

