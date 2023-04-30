Andy Murray's mother Judy had a hilarious reaction to Mirra Andreeva calling her son "beautiful."

Since entering the 2023 Madrid Open as a wildcard, Andreeva has enjoyed a spectacular run at the tournament. After defeating Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in the first round, she upset 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia to become the seventh youngest player since 2000 to score a win against a Top-20 player.

On Saturday, April 29, Andreeva celebrated her 16th birthday by causing another upset as she secured a 6-3, 6-3 victory over 17th seed Magda Linette.

Following her win over Linette, the Russian spoke about the special atmosphere she was experiencing at the WTA 1000 event. She also highlighted her experience of seeing tennis stars like former World No. 1 Murray up close and called the Brit "beautiful" and "amazing."

"You know, the atmosphere here is so special. When you sit here and take in all the stars you see, like Andy Murray, you see his face. He is so beautiful in life," Andreeva said. (via Tennis Channel)

"Sorry. He is so amazing. This atmosphere, between the players, just to be here is incredible, simply incredible," she added.

Murray's mother Judy reacted to the clip by pulling her son's leg, joking that Andreeva possibly needed a trip to the optometrist.

"Love this. Possibly needs a trip to @Specsavers," she tweeted.

Murray himself had a similarly funny response to Andreeva's words as he quipped that she would be an even better player once she got her eyes fixed.

"Imagine how good she’s going to be when she gets her eyes fixed," he tweeted.

Mirra Andreeva will be up against second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open on Monday, May 1.

After Madrid Open exit, Andy Murray takes wildcard for Provence Challenger

Andy Murray crashed out of the 2023 Madrid Open in the first round.

Andy Murray had a disappointing outing at the 2023 Madrid Open, where he made a first round exit after a straight sets defeat to Andrea Vavassori.

Following his early exit from the Masters 1000 event, Murray saw his request for a wildcard to compete at the Aix Open Provence Crédit Agricole granted. The event is part of the ATP Challenger tour and is played on claycourts. It is scheduled to run from May 1-7.

Gael Monfils and Murray's brother Jamie are expected to compete at the Challenger event alongside the three-time Grand Slam champion.

