Andy Murray's mother Judy reacts to son drawing familiar foe, Stan Wawrinka, in highly-anticipated French Open 1R; says she's 'ready'

Former World No.1 Andy Murray is set to face Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the French Open, marking their 24th meeting. With this highly anticipated clash on the horizon, Andy Murray's mother, Judy Murray, expressed her excitement recently.

Murray was sidelined due to a severe ankle injury while playing Czech Tomas Machac in the third round of the Miami Open. It was later found that he suffered from a damaged anterior talofibular ligament during the match.

Despite showing resilience the Brit hinted that 2024 would be his last season. Yannik Hanfman eliminated him in the first round of the Geneva Open, his last match before the Roland Garros.

Wawrinka on the other hand, is also in search of a deep run and would look to start the clay court major on a positive note. He managed to reach the first round of the Indian Wells Masters and the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters, his last two Masters 1000 events.

Ahead of the clash, Judy Murray reacted to a post shared by the official handle of Tennis Channel. The post featured both competitors and included a caption that read,

"Who's ready to watch Andy and Stan's 14th meeting?"

Expand Tweet

The post was shared again by Judy Murray, who expressed her excitement in her caption.

"Me", Judy Murray wrote.

Expand Tweet

Stan Wawrinka's praise for Andy Murray drew support from mother Judy

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 4

Stan Wawrinka applauded Andy Murray during his conversation with Express Sport. The Swiss backed up his statements by saying that, in his prime, Murray's level was comparable to that of the big three (Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic). He was quoted as saying:

"For me, he was part of this Big Four era. From 18 years old until 30 he was always fighting with the Big Three, he was always there. Let’s put it that way, he won ‘only’ three Slams because all the other were taking but he was always in the final, he was always winning a lot. He’s way ahead, he won many more titles than me and his level was close to the Big Three for 10 years."

Judy Murray later showed support for Wawrinka's statements as she reposted the quotes on X and reacted with a heart emoji.

Expand Tweet

Andy Murray leads their head-to-head record, having won 13 out of their 24 encounters, while Wawrinka has secured nine victories against the Brit. Their most recent clash before Roland Garros took place in 2023 at the BNP Paribas Primrose Bordeaux.

Both competitors have won three Grand Slams in their career and will look to win their fourth in France.