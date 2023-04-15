Andy Murray, the former world number one in tennis, has shown his impressive football skills at the Monte-Carlo Masters. During a break from his practice session, Murray was spotted playing football with a tennis ball and showing off some tricks.

Murray, who is known for his exceptional tennis abilities, showed off his prowess with a tennis ball when using his feet. The Scottish player was seen juggling the tennis ball with his feet, doing keepy-uppies, and even performing a couple of knee dribbles.

Despite the overwhelming response, Murray humbly called his skills "average." The football skill challenge with a tennis ball was shared on Monte-Carlo Masters' social media page.

Murray has always been a fan of football and even considered pursuing a career in the sport before choosing to focus on tennis. He is a supporter of Hibernian FC and has been known to attend matches when he is in Edinburgh.

The football skill challenge wasn't just limited to Andy Murray at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Other tennis stars also joined in the fun, including Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz.

They all showed off their football skills with a tennis ball and performed tricks during their practice breaks.

"Focus on Ukraine, not tennis players" - Andy Murray speaks out on Wimbledon's decision to overturn ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Andy Murray

Andy Murray has spoken out about Wimbledon's decision to overturn its ban on Russian and Belarusian tennis players. The three-time Wimbledon champion argued that the focus of the story should be on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine rather than the tournament's decision.

The All England Club had originally imposed a blanket ban on athletes from the two countries. But this year, they have allowed everyone to compete provided they sign a statement condemning the war.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis Majors, Andy Murray weighed in on this development. While he was aware of the decision ahead of time, Murray said that he believed the focus of the story should remain on Ukraine and the hardships its people face.

"I think what’s really important is to continue to talk about what’s actually happening in Ukraine just now, not focusing on a few tennis players and a few athletes who may or may not be able to play major sporting events."

Murray also expressed sympathy for Ukrainian players who are currently going through difficult times. He acknowledged that they may not have received enough support during the ban.

"Obviously, I have sympathy for the Ukrainian players. I’ve seen that some of the female players have spoken out about how difficult they found it and maybe, felt like they could have had more support as well through that," Murray added.

The former world number one also emphasized the importance of understanding the Ukrainian perspective.

"I think it’s important for people to try and understand the perspective of the Ukrainian players and people because they’re the ones that are actually living through it and experiencing it."

