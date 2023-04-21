Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, and Juan Martin del Potro are "aliens" with even more mental toughness than today's players, according to Grigor Dimitrov's coach Daniel Vallverdu.

After a break in 2019, Vallverdu rejoined hands with Dimitrov at the end of last year. Before his partnership with the Bulgarian, Vallverdu had coaching stints with Murray, Wawrinka, and del Potro over the last decade.

During an interview with Punto de Break, Vallverdu compared his former apprentices to newer players on tour.

"If I told you that the ones now are aliens, these [Murray, Wawrinka and del Potro] are even more aliens," he said.

Vallverdu opined that the veterans have the motivation to keep fighting amidst setbacks and losses.

"They still feel that motivation to keep fighting, training and improving," the Venezuelan coach opined. "If they lose, nothing happens, they will go to the next tournament with the same willpower. I really can't wait for the day they finish, they will make that decision when they see that mentally enough is enough."

Speaking about Wawrinka, Vallverdu admired his recovery from "difficult moments" post pandemic.

"It is not the end, but it is true that he overcame very difficult moments after the pandemic, recovering from that operation," he stated.

Vallverdu believes that the Swiss' relentless fight will slowly get him to his targets.

"At this age things take longer to get well, but if anyone has the willpower as an athlete and professional, it's him. He wants to return, he is clear about it, that is why he continues fighting and little by little he is achieving it," Daniel Vallverdu added. "We are already seeing it in his latest results, several of his matches are once again very competitive."

Stan Wawrinka most recently played at the Srpska Open, where he lost to Luca Van Assche in the first round.

Andy Murray has the level of professionalism within the reach of few: Grigor Dimitrov's coach

Andy Murray at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Vallverdu believes that Andy Murray's professionalism is almost unmatched on tour. He also opined that the Brit's immense love for the sport urges him to keep playing.

"Another player with a lot of will and strength. He has a level of professionalism within the reach of few, he loves this sport too much, that's why they keep playing," Vallverdu told Punto de Break.

Vallverdu coached Andy Murray from 2010 to 2014. The Brit most recently played at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he endured a first-round loss to Alex de Minaur.

Poll : 0 votes