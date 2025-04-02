Andy Roddick defends Novak Djokovic with strong response to critics of Serb's 'disappointing' Miami loss

Andy Roddick recently came to the defense of Novak Djokovic with a strong response after the Serb came in for criticism for his loss in the final of the 2025 Miami Open. Playing in his eighth final in Miami, Djokovic faced Jakub Mensik in the championship match.

Djokovic, seeded fourth at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt tournament in Florida, began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. Along the way, he defeated the likes of Rinky Hijikata, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Lorenzo Musetti, Sebastian Korda, and Grigor Dimitrov to secure his spot in the final, where he lost to Mensik 6-7(4), 6-7(4).

This defeat dashed the former World No.1's hopes of winning his record-breaking seventh Miami Open title and his 100th ATP Tour title overall

In a recent Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Roddick praised Novak Djokovic's resilience. He said that whenever people doubt the Serb, he comes back stronger, like he did by reaching the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open and finishing as a runner-up in the Miami Open. Roddick mentioned that while Djokovic may not be winning as frequently as before, he is still "surviving."

"We have to spend some time on Novak. It's just like every time, going into Australia, can he still hit that top level? 'Yeah sure, I'll beat [Carlos] Alcaraz and I'll make the semis.' Then he loses two first rounds, 'Well maybe it's slipping a little bit.' I'm going to make the finals of a Masters 1000. And is he what he was three years ago or 10 years ago? No! But like who gives a sh*t? This guy is surviving," Roddick said [10:57].

Roddick also expressed confidence in the 24-time Grand Slam champion's ability to win another Major title

"He can still win a Major especially when the surface is giving him some love like it was in Miami where the ball's getting through the court, where he doesn't have to protect the sidelines as much, doesn't have to play as much defense," he continued [11:24].

The former World No.1 added that if the 2025 Miami Open final was replayed, he would bet on Novak Djokovic to emerge victorious.

"There's just not a world where anyone's like "Oh Djokovic was disappointing you know cause he didn't win that final." What? He's almost 38 years old and he didn't drop a set until the final. And if they played the match again tomorrow I would bet on Novak on that surface," Andy Roddick said [12:30].

Andy Roddick also acknowledged that he was surprised at Djokovic's strong performance in America, especially after sustaining an injury during the 2025 Australian Open.

"[Jakub] Mensik had to pull out, step up at the right times but like what Novak is doing is just crazy. I didn't think we'd see this much of him this year especially after Australia when he got hurt. I didn't think we'd see this body of worker or this volume. He stayed in the States for a month to play Indian Wells and Miami," Roddick added [12:50].

Before competing in the 2025 Miami Open, Novak Djokovic participated in the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost in the second round to Botic van de Zandschulp.

Novak Djokovic is expected to compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Novak Djokovc at the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic is expected to compete at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, scheduled from April 6-13, on the outdoor claycourts at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

In 2024, Djokovic was the top seed at the tournament and began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Roman Safiullin, Lorenzo Musetti, and Alex de Minaur before falling to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

The former World No.1 has won the ATP Masters 1000 claycourt tournament twice, in 2013 and 2015. In 2013, he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final, while in 2015, he overcame Tomas Berdych to clinch the title.

