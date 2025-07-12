Andy Roddick gives verdict on key change in Amanda Anisimova's perspective as she reaches Wimbledon final after mental health break

Andy Roddick praised Amanda Anisimova for choosing to take a mental health break, which gave her a "second version" of her career and helped her achieve a Wimbledon breakthrough. The American WTA star is set to take on Iga Swiatek in the final at SW19.

Owing to her solid junior career, Anisimova was destined to achieve big things in her pro career. She achieved a career-high rank of World No. 2 and even won the US Open in juniors.

After turning pro in 2016, her career grew steadily. She won her first tour-level title in 2019, then another in 2022, while breaking into the top 25. However, after multiple early setbacks in 2023, Anisimova decided to take a mental health break in May. She returned to playing early in 2024.

In 2025, she had achieved great success, and Andy Roddick credited her break for it. Speaking on his Served podcast, Roddick reflected on Anisimova’s growth, noting that she didn’t seem to enjoy competing as much a few years ago. He recalled that she didn’t appear to embrace the battle on court.

"It just didn’t seem like she was enjoying the fight out there. I don’t know if that self corrects if she did not step away and get perspective and choose the game of tennis again. Anisimova has chosen this second version of her tennis life and it shows when she plays," Andy Roddick said.

While acknowledging that her resurgence may not always be consistent, Roddick added that ups and downs are part of the journey. But the way she’s handled herself now has been "absolutely amazing."

Andy Roddick picks Iga Swiatek as the favorite over Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final

Amanda Anisimova at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

American tennis legend Andy Roddick shared his thoughts on the upcoming Wimbledon final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova on his podcast. He believed Swiatek would start as the favorite, but praised Anisimova's impressive performances throughout the tournament.

"I think Iga Swiatek has to be the favorite, but Anisimova has just been stepping up, has been so fun to watch. She has to serve well again, and she has to get the first strike," Roddick said.

He compared Swiatek's style of play to that of a mosquito and a bee - quick and relentless.

"She's all on you quicker than a bee who circles you and the bite is harder. Iga is just taking time away, she's seeing the ball quicker than everyone else and making decisions at lightning speed. I mean, she's beaten really, really good players badly," he added.

Anisimova and Swiatek have never faced each other on tour. They come into the final in good form as the American reached the final in Queen's and the quarterfinals in Berlin. Meanwhile, Swiatek reached the final in Bad Homburg.

